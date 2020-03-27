A video of a rare civet calmly crossing a street in broad daylight in Kerala goes viral

While many suspected that the animal was unwell and expressed concern, others argued that the video was fake. While many suspected that the animal was unwell and expressed concern, others argued that the video was fake.

As the world locks down to slow the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, there have been multiple videos that have emerged of wildlife roaming in urban settings. The latest is from Kerala that shows what seems like an endangered Malabar civet calmly crossing a normally busy street in Kozhikode district.

The video, just around 13-seconds-long, shows the normally nocturnal civet crossing a street in the Meppayur town in Kozhikode in broad daylight. The video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda.

Watch the video here:

Now it’s turn of the Malabar large spotted civet on the road👍🏻Critically endangered with fewer than 250 matured individuals. Endemic to western ghats, not seen since 1990 surfaced at Kozhikode( sometimes known by its anglicised version, Calicut) during present lockdown. pic.twitter.com/aDvsx9QEGC — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 26, 2020

While some who came across the video suspected the animal was unwell and expressed concern, others claimed that the video was doctored. Several people also claimed that the species was not Malabar civet but a small Indian civet.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

I think he is hungry and searching food — Anshu (@Anshu45394668) March 26, 2020

Wow this is amazing. Nature rejuvenating with just few days of human inactivity 👍 — Bhargava🇮🇳 (@subhargava) March 26, 2020

It is not a Malabar Civet. It is the Small Indian Civet, Viverricula indica. — PO Nameer (@po_nameer) March 26, 2020

Also that small Indian civet is not looking healthy. Something is seriously wrong with it. — Chaitanya Shukla (@ChaitanyaS) March 27, 2020

See the discipline of the kid, crossing road through zebra crossing. — Sanjeev Kumar🇮🇳 (@008Sanjeev) March 26, 2020

I live in Calicut city, Mavoor road and this is a common visitor in our home not during day time though. — Dichie (@Dichie15) March 26, 2020

Small indian civet — Vivek Menon (@vivek4wild) March 26, 2020

Am sure I’ll be forgiven for really loving how animals – for a brief brief bit – are being able to reclaim a little bit of the earth. — Meera Mohanty (@meeramohanty) March 26, 2020

Pl. note that this is not a Malabar Civet, but it is the Small Indian Civet, Viverricula indica. It seems like a sick animal.. — PO Nameer (@po_nameer) March 26, 2020

With the lockdown in place, several videos of animals roaming freely on the otherwise busy roads have surfaced on social media. Recently, a deer was also spotted taking a stroll in the city of Haridwar.

Nanda had earlier shared a video of the mass nesting by turtles at the Gahirmatha Beach in Odisha. In the post, Nanda said that around 6 crore eggs were laid along the coast.

Away from the glare of Pandemic,our guests arrived by sea a bit late.The timing was perfect as lockdown ensured no disturbances👍🏻

Mass nesting at Gahirmatha completed & is Continuing at Rushikulya.Little less than 8 lakhs have laid eggs till now, that’s 6Cr eggs at our coast😊 pic.twitter.com/HofOo5ntw2 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 25, 2020

Several residents of Noida in Uttar Pradesh had also shared a video of a nilgai roaming the deserted streets:

A Nilgai breaking curfew to reclaim Yogi’s NOIDA. Video courtesy WTI. pic.twitter.com/Frs5RbkoLA — Mrinal Pande (@MrinalPande1) March 27, 2020

After nearly 700 people tested positive for COVID-19 or coronavirus, Prime Minister Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of the disease. The virus has killed so far 17 people in the country.

