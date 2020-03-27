Follow Us:
Friday, March 27, 2020
COVID19

A video of a rare civet calmly crossing a street in broad daylight in Kerala goes viral

Multiple videos have emerged on social media of wild animals roaming through normally crowded urban settings, the latest is from Kerala.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 27, 2020 7:56:32 pm
While many suspected that the animal was unwell and expressed concern, others argued that the video was fake.

As the world locks down to slow the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, there have been multiple videos that have emerged of wildlife roaming in urban settings. The latest is from Kerala that shows what seems like an endangered Malabar civet calmly crossing a normally busy street in Kozhikode district.

The video, just around 13-seconds-long, shows the normally nocturnal civet crossing a street in the Meppayur town in Kozhikode in broad daylight. The video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda.

Watch the video here:

While some who came across the video suspected the animal was unwell and expressed concern, others claimed that the video was doctored. Several people also claimed that the species was not Malabar civet but a small Indian civet.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

With the lockdown in place, several videos of animals roaming freely on the otherwise busy roads have surfaced on social media. Recently, a deer was also spotted taking a stroll in the city of Haridwar.

Nanda had earlier shared a video of the mass nesting by turtles at the Gahirmatha Beach in Odisha. In the post, Nanda said that  around 6 crore eggs were laid along the coast.

Several residents of Noida in Uttar Pradesh had also shared a video of a nilgai roaming the deserted streets:

After nearly 700 people tested positive for COVID-19 or coronavirus, Prime Minister Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of the disease. The virus has killed so far 17 people in the country.

