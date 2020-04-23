‘Captain Jadugar’: Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur’s magic trick has desi fans stupefied

Taking to her Instagram account, the 31-year-old shared a video of herself playing ping-pong with her mirror image. Taking to her Instagram account, the 31-year-old shared a video of herself playing ping-pong with her mirror image.

With all sporting activities in the back burner due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur tryst with magic seems to have left her fans confused and stunned at the same time.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 31-year-old shared a video of herself playing ping-pong with her mirror image. “Mirror, mirror on the wall, who the realest of them all,” she wrote while sharing the clip. Here, take a look at the viral clip, which has garnered over two lakh views and several replies.

Watch the video here:

Once viral, the post was flooded with comments from her fans complimenting the “magic trick”. “Captain Jadugar,” wrote a user while another asked the cricketer to explain the trick.

