Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Watch: Video of Indian Bison ramming into auto-rickshaw reminds people of film Brahmāstra

Indian Bisons are mostly found in the hilly parts of the Western Ghats such as Bandipur, Wayanad, and Mudumalai.

Indian Bison attacks auto, viral video Indian Bison attacks auto, Gaur flips auto in air, Man animal conflict Indian bison, Indian expressIndian Bisons are hefty bovines with males weighing over 800 kilograms while females weighing more than 700 kilograms.

Wildlife when disturbed can result in human-animal conflict. An example of one such altercation was seen earlier this week when a video of an Indian Bison ramming into an auto-rickshaw went viral.

The undated video that was posted on Twitter by a popular account named WildLense Eco Foundation (@WildLense_India) shows an Indian Bison, also known as Gaur, running headfast towards an auto-rickshaw and ramming into it. The bison’s attack is so intense that the auto almost flips into the air before landing.

The seven-second video was captioned, “Never underestimate Gaur/Indian Bison. Maintain proper distance otherwise it could be lethal.” It has so far gathered over one lakh views since it was posted Sunday.

Other than serving as a cautionary tale, the video also reminded netizens of the film Brahmāstra in which Anish Shetty (a character played by Nagarjuna Akkineni) wields the power of Nandiāstra, a weapon that has the strength of a thousand bulls.

Indian Bisons are mostly found in the hilly parts of the Western Ghats region such as Bandipur, Wayanad, and Mudumalai. They are hefty bovines with males weighing over 800 kilograms while females weighing more than 700 kilograms.

A Twitter user wrote, “The Nandi Astra in action, in real life! #Nandiastra #Brahmastra”.

Commenting on the video, Twitter users also recounted similar incidents that they experienced when they encountered Indian Bisons. A Twitter user wrote, “A horrifying experience well etched in my memory. Happened when I was 9yrs old. ‘Nagarhole,’ dusk had fallen, my maternal uncle was driving a jeep with headlights on, encountered a herd of bisons, something triggered, a bull charged & toppled the jeep into a ditch.”

The netizen further added, “Were fortunate to be alive with injuries. Later was told by the forest officials that bisons are highly sensitive towards headlights, though bulky they are fast runners and highly agile animals. It’s the headlights!”

