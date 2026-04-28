Indian wedding takes over New York: bride and groom shut down Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan for baraat

New York’s iconic districts have become a regular destination for Indian baraats (groom’s wedding processions). Midtown Manhattan was briefly unrecognisable as it turned into a full-blown wedding dance floor when an Indian baraat took over the iconic place. Another Indian “band baaja baraat”, complete with full-on music and dance, shut down Fifth Avenue for a few hours.

Dr Avish Jain, a medical journalist at ABC News, tied the knot with Pankti Doshi, a genetic counsellor, in a big fat Indian wedding in New York last week. In a video going viral on Instagram, posted by Amrish Patel, a wedding content creator, Fifth Avenue was completely shut down, and the streets were filled with Indians in their ethnic attire, dancing their hearts out.

In the middle of the crowd, an open vehicle is seen on which the bride and groom are not just standing but also performing. Jain, who also identifies himself as a singer and performer as per his Instagram bio, is seen singing songs, whereas Doshi is seen dancing alone and with others at different points in time in the video.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amrish Patel | Wedding Content Creator (@rishcreations24)

The video is posted on Instagram along with the caption, “When the bride & groom shut down 5th Avenue and live sing their way into their Baraat and Wedding,” and has crossed over a million views on the platform.

This is not the first time that New York streets have been taken over by an Indian couple and their families for wedding festivities.

Last year, a grand Indian wedding procession brought a slice of desi celebration to the iconic Wall Street. A video of a baraat with nearly 400 people dancing on the streets of Lower Manhattan went viral on social media. Dressed in vibrant traditional Indian attire, the group was seen dancing joyously to DJ beats, temporarily transforming the heart of New York’s financial district into a full-blown Indian wedding scene.

“We shut down Wall Street for a 400-person baraat – who would’ve ever thought?!” wrote DJ AJ, who performed at the event. “A once-in-a-lifetime kind of magic,” he added.

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Disclaimer: This story is based on viral social media content and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. As the celebrations involve public street takeovers, readers are reminded that such events require independent verification of local permits and regulations.