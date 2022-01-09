Watch: Indian Army troops perform ‘Khukuri’ dance in snow-clad J&K

Guarding the border is no cakewalk, especially if you are simultaneously braving sub-zero temperatures. In a video that has amazed netizens, however, troops of the Indian Army are seen performing a ‘Khukuri dance’ in the snow-covered Kupwara district in north Kashmir.

In a video shared by ANI, the soldiers can be seen moving in unison. The thick blanket of snow that surrounds them gives an idea of the freezing clime even as the nine Army men perform the ‘Khukuri’ dance next to the national flag.

“Troops of the Indian Army performed ‘Khukuri Dance’ in the snow-clad ranges of the Tangdhar sector in the Kupwara district of north Kashmir,” read the caption of the video.

#WATCH Troops of the Indian Army performed ‘Khukuri Dance’ in the snow-clad ranges of the Tangdhar sector in the Kupwara district of north Kashmir. Video source: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/9Rp3V1xNUB — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

The video has garnered over 33 lakh views so far. Netizens lauded the soldiers for braving the cold temperatures and performing the dance. “Proud of the guardians of the borders ! Your courage, capability, devotion and patriotism keep our Bharat safe from the dangers. The Nation can never thank you enough!Jai Hind Vande Maataram,” commented a user.

In Gorkha culture, ‘Khukuri’ is a small knife which symbolises victory, robustness and power. With its sharp blade and carved wooden handle, the knife is used as a prop in the dance. Dancers perform various tricks using the knife while moving to the beat. The dance is also performed as a tribute to soldiers for the security they provide, as per auchitya.com.

This isn’t the only Army-based video to have gone viral in recent days. Earlier, a video had surfaced showing a medical team of the Indian Army evacuating a pregnant woman from near the LoC on an emergency basis. The woman was taken to an ambulance with the soldiers carrying her on a stretcher amid heavy snowfall.

#WATCH | Amid heavy snowfall, Indian Army medical team conducted an emergency evacuation of a pregnant woman from Ghaggar Hill village near LOC and brought her to an ambulance at Salasan in Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/jAUsnnawDd — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

Taking the internet by storm, the Ministry of Defence also shared a short video showing an Indian Army soldier braving chilly winds and heavy snowfall.