Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Indian Army soldiers dance as Sidhu Moosewala’s song blares on speakers across border. Watch

Indian Army personnel are seen dancing to Sidhu Moosewala’s song "Bambiha Bole" that is apparently being played by Pakistani soldiers across the border.

Indian Army, Sidhu Moosewala, Pakistan Army, border, Bambiha Bole, Amrit Maan, Punjabi song, Twitter, viral, trendingIndian Army soldiers are seen dancing to Sidhu Moosewala’s song Bambiha Bole that is being played on loud speakers by the Pakistan Army personnel.

Slain Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala had a huge fan following not only in India but across the world. Ever since his demise, fans from all over the world have paid tribute to him in their own way.

Also Read |Meet Sidhu Moosewala’s Pakistani fan whose ‘truck art’ tribute to the singer has gone viral

A video posted on Twitter by Indian Police Service officer HGS Dhaliwal shows how the singer was popular even across the border. The clip seems to have been recorded at a border outpost by the Indian Army personnel. The soldiers are seen dancing to the late singer’s song “Bambiha Bole” that is apparently being played on loudspeakers by the Pakistani soldiers. “Sidhu’s songs playing across the border! bridging the divide!” Dhaliwal wrote in the tweet alongside the video.

Watch the video below:

The clip has amassed more than 2.88 lakh views since being posted. “Thanks sir for sharing. Respect. Love n blessings from Patiala,” commented an Instagram user. “Divided by border united by Panjabi,” wrote another. “No doubt Sidhu Moosewala is a household name in Punjab Pakistan,” said a third.

“This is so overwhelming and emotional.. people across border too felt the pain of his loss. May he be in peace now,” read another tweet. “Religion divides us, while music unites us,” posted yet another.

The song “Bambiha Bole” featured Sidhu Moosewala with Amrit Maan. The song was released in 2020 and it has accumulated 207 million views on YouTube. Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 at Jawaharke village in Mansa district.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 04:59:04 pm
