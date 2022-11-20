scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

Indian Army shares heartwarming wedding invite from Kerala couple

In the wedding invite, Rahul and Karthika expressed their gratitude to the Indian Army as well.

Indian army wedding invite, Kerala couple sends wedding invite to Indian army, Viral wedding invitations India, Indian army viral post, indian express

In a heartwarming gesture, a couple from Kerala sent their wedding invitation to the Indian Army. On November 18, the Indian Army shared a photo of the wedding invitation from the Thiruvananthapuram couple on their Instagram account. The yellow-coloured invite sent by Rahul and Karthika from Kerala’s capital city was addressed to “Dear Heroes”.

In the handwritten note, the couple wrote, “We (Rahul and Karthika) are getting married on November 10. We are truly thankful for love, determination, and patriotism towards our country. We owe a deep debt of gratitude to you for keeping us safe. Because of you, we sleep peacefully. Thank you for giving us happy days with our loved ones. Because of you, we are getting married happily. We are extremely delighted to invite you on our special day. We wish your presence and blessings. Thank you for protecting us”.

While sharing the picture of the invite, the Indian Army wrote, “Best Wishes’ #IndianArmy conveys sincere thanks to Rahul & Karthika for the Wedding Invite and wishes the couple a very Happy & Blissful Wedded Life. #TogetherForever @rahul_93ryan”.

 

The post soon went viral with over one lakh likes and hundreds of comments in which the netizens congratulated the couple for their wedding and thanked them for showing appreciation to the country’s armed forces.

This is not the only wedding invitation that has gone viral because of its social messaging. In January, a wedding card of Pradeep Kaliramana, a resident of Bushan village in Haryana, made news for its strong political messages. Instead of religious greetings, the card said, “Jang abhi jaari hai, MSP ki baari hai (The battle is still on, now the fight is for MSP)”. It also had other messages like ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kishan’ (Hail the soldier and the farmer!) and carried a tractor symbol with a banner that read: ‘No Farmers, No Food’.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-11-2022 at 01:59:49 pm
