Army braves knee-deep snow to help woman, newborn reach home in Kashmir, wins praise

The Indian Army garnered praise online after a video of them carrying a woman and her newborn child in knee-deep snow in Kashmir’s Kupwara district went viral on the internet.
The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said on Twitter that the soldiers ferried the wife and the newborn of Farooq Khasana for 6 km in knee-deep snow.
Watch the video here:
#IndianArmy soldiers carried the wife and newborn of Farooq Khasana of Dardpura, Lolab, for 6km in knee-deep snow & safely rescued them to their home. #Kashmir @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA @suryacommand @Whiteknight_IA pic.twitter.com/NAXPQYHMIn
— Chinar Corps🍁 – Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) January 23, 2021
According to news agency ANI, the woman gave birth on January 23 but they were stuck there due to heavy snowfall.
Many, who came across the video, lauded the soldiers for their efforts. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Great Indian Army
— Naseem (@Naseem02364164) January 23, 2021
Proud of you soldiers 🙏
— Rohit sharma (@rs115528) January 23, 2021
Respect! Jai Hind 🇮🇳
— Shreeya Mohanty (ଶ୍ରୀୟା ମହାନ୍ତି) (@ShreeyaMohanty3) January 23, 2021
Saluting the warriors
— Sivaraman RAJAGOPALAN (@SivaramanRAJAG1) January 23, 2021
Salute the spirit of Indian Army
— harry sahi (@harry_sahi) January 23, 2021
True heroes .
Salute
— Tauseef (@Tauseef93318747) January 23, 2021
Sleep peacefully at your homes. Indian Army is guarding the frontiers.
Jai Hind
— Gyaneshnaina Jha (@gyaneshnaina) January 23, 2021
Great work Indian Army
— A k Roy (@argharoy86) January 24, 2021
Great work..👌🇮🇳
— Govind Singh Rathore (@GovindS34374488) January 23, 2021
Salute you 🇮🇳👌👍
— Sitaram Chhapola (@Sitaram01875443) January 24, 2021
No words to describe my feelings❤️🇮🇳
— Debasmita (@Debasmita1212) January 23, 2021
In a similar incident, army personnel at Karalpura in Kupwara earned plaudits online for helping a pregnant woman reach hospital on time for the delivery as Kashmir remained cut off from the country due to heavy snowfall.
Several pictures of the soldiers, carrying the woman on a makeshift stretcher had also gone viral social media.
