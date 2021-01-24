scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 24, 2021
Army braves knee-deep snow to help woman, newborn reach home in Kashmir, wins praise

The video posted on Twitter shows the personnel carrying the woman on a stretcher.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 24, 2021 6:25:19 pm
Indian Army, Indian Army help woman and newborn, Indian Army carries woman and newborn on stretcher, Indian Army rescues woman and newborn, Kashmir, Kashmir snowfall, Viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news.Many, who came across the video, lauded the soldiers for their efforts. (picture credit: Twitter/@ChinarcorpsIA)

The Indian Army garnered praise online after a video of them carrying a woman and her newborn child in knee-deep snow in Kashmir’s Kupwara district went viral on the internet.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said on Twitter that the soldiers ferried the wife and the newborn of Farooq Khasana for 6 km in knee-deep snow.

Watch the video here:

According to news agency ANI, the woman gave birth on January 23 but they were stuck there due to heavy snowfall.

Many, who came across the video, lauded the soldiers for their efforts. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

In a similar incident, army personnel at Karalpura in Kupwara earned plaudits online for helping a pregnant woman reach hospital on time for the delivery as Kashmir remained cut off from the country due to heavy snowfall.

Several pictures of the soldiers, carrying the woman on a makeshift stretcher had also gone viral social media.

