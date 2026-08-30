Rescue at 18,600 feet: How Indian Army pilots pulled off daring evacuation in Ladakh

The Indian Army successfully evacuated a patient from a steep mountainside at an altitude of 18,600 feet near the Nun Kun mountain range in Ladakh, winning hearts on social media.

The rescue was carried out in extremely challenging conditions, with strong winds and rugged terrain leaving no space for a conventional helicopter landing. Faced with the difficult terrain, the aviation crew executed a precision technical rescue to reach the stranded patient, ANI reported.

High-altitude rescue by Indian Army

High-altitude operations pose major challenges for helicopters as reduced air density affects both engine performance and rotor lift, reducing the aircraft’s available lifting capacity. To compensate, the Army removed non-essential equipment from the helicopter and carried only a limited amount of fuel while retaining enough for the mission, the report added.