Rescue at 18,600 feet: How Indian Army pilots pulled off daring evacuation in Ladakh

The Indian Army successfully evacuated a patient from a steep mountainside at an altitude of 18,600 feet near the Nun Kun mountain range in Ladakh, winning hearts on social media.
The rescue was carried out in extremely challenging conditions, with strong winds and rugged terrain leaving no space for a conventional helicopter landing. Faced with the difficult terrain, the aviation crew executed a precision technical rescue to reach the stranded patient, ANI reported.
High-altitude operations pose major challenges for helicopters as reduced air density affects both engine performance and rotor lift, reducing the aircraft’s available lifting capacity. To compensate, the Army removed non-essential equipment from the helicopter and carried only a limited amount of fuel while retaining enough for the mission, the report added.
Sharing the video, ANI wrote, “In a daring rescue mission at 18,600 ft near Nun Kun, Indian Army Aviation pilots evacuated a casualty from an extremely challenging slope with no landing space and strong winds.”
“The mission, undertaken at the last available landing window of the day, stands as a testament to the skill, courage and compassion of Indian Army Aviation,” the post added.
Watch here:
In a daring rescue mission at 18,600 ft near Nun Kun, Indian Army Aviation pilots evacuated a casualty from an extremely challenging slope with no landing space and strong winds.
With the helicopter lightened by removing non-essential equipment and carrying limited fuel, the… pic.twitter.com/dNaqrbljOp
— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2026
The video has since gone viral, drawing a wave of reactions. “Jai Hind, it is a live example for all the Jaichands of Bharat who question the Army /Navy & Airforce, a user wrote. “The best of the best. The courage, the skill, the dedication. Respects,” another user commented.
“Incredible !!! God bless the brave pilots,” a third user reacted.
The Nun Kun range is one of the prominent high-altitude mountain ranges in Ladakh.