Watch: Indian Army personnel rescue 18-month-old boy from borewell

Over the years, the Indian Army has won people’s hearts with their diligent acts of service and rescue missions.

On Tuesday, they once again proved their mettle as they rescued an 18-month-old boy who was stuck in a borewell in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district.

At around 8 pm on June 7, 2022, Shivam fell into the borewell in the Dudapur village when he was playing on a farm where his parents worked as labourers. . The district administration was alerted immediately after the toddler fell into the borewell. Authorities then sought the help of the Indian Army’s camp in Dhrangadhra. Soon, a team of Army rushed to the scene.

What first appeared as a complicated situation was soon resolved with the skills and presence of mind of the Army rescuers. The Army personnel used a metallic hook and attached it to a rope, they then securely entangled the hook to the child’s clothes and steadily pulled him up. This rescue mission just took some 45 minutes to complete.

The toddler was then taken to the nearest government hospital where doctors said that he was stable and out of danger. The video of the rescue soon went viral on social media.

Indian Army rescues an 18-month old baby who accidentally fell into a 300 feet deep borewell in Surendranagar, Gujarat. We salute our soldiers for their dedication and commitment towards the nation. They are our real heros. #IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/0u4m3R9Vm2 — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) June 9, 2022

#CaptainSourabh and his team from Golden Katar Artillery Brigade rescued 18-month-old Shivam from a 300 ft deep borewell .

The team rushed to spot , modified metallic hook , rescued & took child to hospital .

The child was declared out of danger Jai Hind 🇮🇳#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/G71lL3M6ld — 𝐑𝐲𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐢 ( रिदानशि ) 🇮🇳 (@Rydanshi) June 8, 2022

Far away from the city centres and from the normal chatter of media, these Army officers and Jawans are doing their work, silently and diligently Salute this spirit — Lehana Singh (@luckylehana) June 8, 2022

Every now nd then we come across such horrifying news and in all case the victims are not so lucky.Why stringent action not taken against persons who leave these borewells open on ground?Every borewell need to be covered immediately to avoid such mishaps. — subhendra Bhuyan (@subhendraB) June 9, 2022

Why are these borewells left open? As a parent, its just so painful to see your child suffer. Thank You Indian Army. — SideWinder (@NaikSid89) June 9, 2022

Please ask the District Collector to fine heavily on the owner of the place, where the borewell was kept open. — KRS (@ravish76) June 8, 2022

Kudos and big salute to Indian Army. Thank you is such a small word against what you have done. This kid has a full life ahead of him and he will also be thankful to you. Thank you from bottom of my heart for doing this and saving his life. Feing so proud to be Indian. Jai hind — Vishal Sharma (@VishalSharma154) June 8, 2022

can’t imagine the trauma that baby has been through! great rescue job, but these borewell incidents happen far too frequently, there should be a law that makes it mandatory to build a tall perimeter around it. — @shruti3 (@shrutilila) June 8, 2022

While many people appreciated the Army for their work, several people also demanded that those to fail to secure open borewells on their property should be fined.