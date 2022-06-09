scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Watch: Indian Army personnel rescue 18-month-old boy from borewell

The rescue operation was concluded within 45 minutes with the help of the Indian Army.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 9, 2022 3:26:07 pm
Indian Army rescues boy from borewell, Indian Army rescued 18 month old baby from borewell, Baby rescued by army from borewell in Gujarat, Indian ExpressAfter the rescue, the toddler was taken to the nearest government hospital where doctors said that he was stable and out of danger.

Over the years, the Indian Army has won people’s hearts with their diligent acts of service and rescue missions.

On Tuesday, they once again proved their mettle as they rescued an 18-month-old boy who was stuck in a borewell in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district.

ALSO READ |Drone video of Kerala trekker’s rescue warms hearts online

At around 8 pm on June 7, 2022, Shivam fell into the borewell in the Dudapur village when he was playing on a farm where his parents worked as labourers. . The district administration was alerted immediately after the toddler fell into the borewell. Authorities then sought the help of the Indian Army’s camp in Dhrangadhra. Soon, a team of Army rushed to the scene.

What first appeared as a complicated situation was soon resolved with the skills and presence of mind of the Army rescuers. The Army personnel used a metallic hook and attached it to a rope, they then securely entangled the hook to the child’s clothes and steadily pulled him up. This rescue mission just took some 45 minutes to complete.

The toddler was then taken to the nearest government hospital where doctors said that he was stable and out of danger. The video of the rescue soon went viral on social media.

While many people appreciated the Army for their work, several people also demanded that those to fail to secure open borewells on their property should be fined.

