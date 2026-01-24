Indian Army jawans sing ‘Dil Na Diya’ during Republic Day rehearsal at Kartavya Path; video goes viral

The now-viral video features soldiers marching in immaculate formation while singing 'Dil Na Diya', the popular song from Krrish. Even during an intense rehearsal, their steps remain perfectly in sync.

Republic day rehearsal dil na diyaIn winter ceremonial uniforms, jawans march crisply, syncing steps to a Bollywood song instead of traditional commands.

As the country counts down to the 77th Republic Day celebrations, a cheerful moment from a parade rehearsal in New Delhi’s Kartavya Path has struck a chord online. A short clip from the practice sessions shows Indian Army jawans mixing military precision with a dose of Bollywood flair, and the internet can’t get enough of it.

The now-viral video features soldiers marching in immaculate formation while singing ‘Dil Na Diya’, the popular song from Krrish. Even during the intense rehearsal, their steps remain perfectly in sync, reflecting the discipline they are known for, while their expressions reveal a lighter, more relaxed side.

Dressed in full winter ceremonial uniforms, the jawans are seen executing a crisp marching drill, but instead of the usual commands or band music, their movements are timed to the upbeat Bollywood track. Each step lands cleanly on the beat, adding an energetic and ‘swaggy’ touch to an otherwise formal routine.

Watch the video:

 

The clip has been widely shared across X and Instagram, quickly racking up more than two lakh views. The caption accompanying the post reads, “Kiris ka sunega Gana..Le bete INDIAN Army personnel warm up ahead of the Republic Day parade rehearsal (Will you listen to Krrish’s song… here you go, Indian Army personnel warming up ahead of the Republic Day parade rehearsal.)”

Social media users were quick to react. One comment read, “Indian army – always giving you reasons to smile amidst all the depressing things going on around the country.” Another user wrote, “Look the cute & innocence smile on their face.” A third added in Hindi, “Bhai Sahab Trend Bahut Jyada Lamba Chala Gaya (Brother, this trend has gone on for a really long time.)”

Meanwhile, Republic Day preparations are in full swing across all three services. According to TOI, the Indian Navy has announced that its tableau this year will showcase a stitched ship inspired by a fifth-century CE vessel, alongside indigenous platforms including aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The Navy’s marching contingent will consist of 144 young sailors, representing what officials describe as a “mini-India”, drawn from various states and Union Territories. With an average age of just 25, the personnel have undergone more than two months of intensive training for the grand parade.

 

