Indian Army jawans sing ‘Dil Na Diya’ during Republic Day rehearsal at Kartavya Path; video goes viral

As the country counts down to the 77th Republic Day celebrations, a cheerful moment from a parade rehearsal in New Delhi’s Kartavya Path has struck a chord online. A short clip from the practice sessions shows Indian Army jawans mixing military precision with a dose of Bollywood flair, and the internet can’t get enough of it.

The now-viral video features soldiers marching in immaculate formation while singing ‘Dil Na Diya’, the popular song from Krrish. Even during the intense rehearsal, their steps remain perfectly in sync, reflecting the discipline they are known for, while their expressions reveal a lighter, more relaxed side.