Indian Army felicitates veteran on his 100th birthday

You must have heard the famous proverb, ‘Once a solider, always a soldier’. The Army is one such institute that shows brotherhood and alliance for life. In a heartening gesture, a man who had retired as a Havildar from the Indian Army received a surprise visit on his 100th birthday from the Indian Army Service Corps.

Havildar K K Gopalakrishnan Nair (Retd) celebrated his 100th birthday on November 23. He was paid a visit by the Army Service Corps who felicitated him and presented him with a souvenir on behalf of the director general supplies and transport. The official Instagram account of the Indian Army shared a photo of the Army veteran receiving the souvenir.

“Havildar KK Gopalakrishnan Nair (Retd), the #veteran turned 100 years on 23 Nov 2022. He was felicitated on his centenary birthday by Army Service Corps #ASC & was presented a souvenir on behalf of Director General Supplies & Transport,” they wrote as caption.

See the post below:

Since being shared, it has received more than 72,000 likes.

The man’s grandson appreciated the gesture of the Indian Army. He commented on the post and wrote, “So proud! This is my grandfather and our family is deeply indebted to the former Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, IAS for initiating this event. Also kudos to ASC Trivandrum who conducted the event at the unit level!”

“Jai Hind Jai Bharat,” commented another user. “Proud Of Indian Army,” said a third.