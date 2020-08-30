scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 30, 2020
Meet Vida and Sophie, the Army dogs who found a special mention by PM Modi

Pictures of the two Indian Army dogs have gone viral on social media and also received a special mention during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, where he urged people to adopt and raise local breeds.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 30, 2020 6:51:07 pm
dogs awarded military medals, indie dogs, PM modi mann ki baat, PM modi dogs, indian bred dogs, trending, indian express, indian express newsMany praised the contribution of India’s canine soldiers, Sophie, a Cocker brown and Vida, a black Labrador. (Source: Twitter)

Pictures of two Indian Army dogs, Sophie and Vida, have gone viral on social media after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of their bravery during counter-infiltration and counter-terrorism operations during his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme. Vida and Sophie were awarded with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Commendations on the 74th Independence Day.

PM Modi said Sophie, a cocker brown spaniel of the Special Frontier Force (Bomb Disposal Squad), saved lives by sniffing out the presence of initiator/accelerant during a search operation while Vida, a black Labrador from an Army Dog Unit in the Northern Command, was instrumental in detecting five mines and one grenade buried underground, preventing casualties and injuries of troops.

In his address, Modi also urged people to raise dogs of Indian breeds at their homes if they consider keeping a pet. Indian breed dogs are being inducted by security forces as well, he said.

Many took to Twitter to praise the contribution of the animals that saved lives.

