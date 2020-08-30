Meet Vida and Sophie, the Army dogs who found a special mention by PM Modi

Many praised the contribution of India’s canine soldiers, Sophie, a Cocker brown and Vida, a black Labrador. (Source: Twitter)

Pictures of two Indian Army dogs, Sophie and Vida, have gone viral on social media after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of their bravery during counter-infiltration and counter-terrorism operations during his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme. Vida and Sophie were awarded with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Commendations on the 74th Independence Day.

PM Modi said Sophie, a cocker brown spaniel of the Special Frontier Force (Bomb Disposal Squad), saved lives by sniffing out the presence of initiator/accelerant during a search operation while Vida, a black Labrador from an Army Dog Unit in the Northern Command, was instrumental in detecting five mines and one grenade buried underground, preventing casualties and injuries of troops.

In his address, Modi also urged people to raise dogs of Indian breeds at their homes if they consider keeping a pet. Indian breed dogs are being inducted by security forces as well, he said.

Many took to Twitter to praise the contribution of the animals that saved lives.

Proud of Sophie and Vida 🙏😇

Salute to brave Army sniff dogs #Sophie pic.twitter.com/lWuba41VcA — Manasi Maynal (@ManasiMaynal) August 30, 2020

#IndianArmy sniffer dog Sophie honoured with a Chief of Army Staff Commendation medal for detecting an improvised explosive device and saving lives. Today, Pm #Modi spoke about the Shopie and vida in his #Mankibaat pic.twitter.com/M9Yteh3WDt — Vipul Gupta (@imVgupta2) August 30, 2020

Meet Vida and Sophie, Army dogs PM Modi spoke about on Mann Ki Baat pic.twitter.com/kfiFarHbjE — Cedric (@IamCedricBoy) August 30, 2020

