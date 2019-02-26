Indian Army shares veteran poet Dinkar’s poem after IAF air strike in Balakot

Hours after the Indian Airforce destroyed terror camps operated by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Balakot, the Indian Army’s Twitter account shared a poem on being powerful by veteran poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar. The poem titled ‘Shakti Aur Kshama’ captures the current mood of the defence forces after the Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir a few weeks back.
The lines of the poem, tweeted by the official Additional Director General, Public Information handle, translate to, “Docility and meekness in front of the enemy may result in him seeing you as a coward, just how the Kauravas treated the Pandavas. Peace overtures are only an option when you are in a position of power and are capable of achieving victory.”
‘क्षमाशील हो रिपु-समक्ष
तुम हुए विनीत जितना ही,
दुष्ट कौरवों ने तुमको
कायर समझा उतना ही।
सच पूछो, तो शर में ही
बसती है दीप्ति विनय की,
सन्धि-वचन संपूज्य उसी का जिसमें शक्ति विजय की।’#IndianArmy#AlwaysReady pic.twitter.com/bUV1DmeNkL
— ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) February 26, 2019
In no time, the poem, which was shared with a hashtag #AlwaysReady, went viral with many lauding the air strike by the Indian Air force.
#AlwaysReady #NationFirst#JaiHind https://t.co/Ib33YNKr4y
— YuvaRajkumar (@yuva_rajkumar) February 26, 2019
A proud Indian🇮🇳#IndianArmy
Jai Hind https://t.co/XIBNLuW7e7
— megha chouksey (@meghachouksey) February 26, 2019
well said! wonderful https://t.co/EHgkFGLZuU
— Aditya Singhal, CA (@adityasinghal81) February 26, 2019
My.. Army..Jai Hind… https://t.co/NvfThpIspm
— DEEPTIMAN DAS (@deeptiman07) February 26, 2019
Docility and meekness in front of the enemy may result in him seeing you as a coward, just how the Kauravas treated the Pandavas.
Peace overtures are only an option when you are in a position of power and are capable of achieving victory.#Mahabharat #adgpi https://t.co/wwjpQPmqlK
— মুকুন্দ মাধৱ নাথ 🇮🇳 (@m2n037) February 26, 2019
I am so proud of our armed forces! Josh is so-so-so high! Jai Hind! Bharat Mata Ki Jai 👍 https://t.co/Vnn07HnZ0e
— Prakash Singh (@Prax_Nayal) February 26, 2019