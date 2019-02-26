Indian Army shares veteran poet Dinkar’s poem after IAF air strike in Balakot

Hours after the Indian Airforce destroyed terror camps operated by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Balakot, the Indian Army’s Twitter account shared a poem on being powerful by veteran poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar. The poem titled ‘Shakti Aur Kshama’ captures the current mood of the defence forces after the Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir a few weeks back.

Advertising

The lines of the poem, tweeted by the official Additional Director General, Public Information handle, translate to, “Docility and meekness in front of the enemy may result in him seeing you as a coward, just how the Kauravas treated the Pandavas. Peace overtures are only an option when you are in a position of power and are capable of achieving victory.”

In no time, the poem, which was shared with a hashtag #AlwaysReady, went viral with many lauding the air strike by the Indian Air force.

Docility and meekness in front of the enemy may result in him seeing you as a coward, just how the Kauravas treated the Pandavas. Peace overtures are only an option when you are in a position of power and are capable of achieving victory.#Mahabharat #adgpi https://t.co/wwjpQPmqlK — মুকুন্দ মাধৱ নাথ 🇮🇳 (@m2n037) February 26, 2019