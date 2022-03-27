Indian Army conducts airborne exercise. Netizens praise troops’ ‘guts and pride’

The Indian Army recently conducted an airborne exercise and a video showing paratroopers manoeuvring through the sky has taken the internet by storm.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence, shared the clip on Twitter. The clip showed soldiers entering the aircraft, clad in military uniform and seen jumping out of the aircraft one by one and landing on the ground effortlessly.

“#IndianArmy conducted #AirborneExercise to validate Aerial Insertion & Rapid Response capabilities along #NorthernBorders. The Exercise entailed airlifting of Airborne troops, large scale drops, rapid regrouping, surveillance of critical targets & capture of objectives,” read the tweet.

#IndianArmy conducted #AirborneExercise to validate Aerial Insertion & Rapid Response capabilities along #NorthernBorders. The Exercise entailed airlifting of Airborne troops, large scale drops, rapid regrouping, surveillance of critical targets & capture of objectives. pic.twitter.com/aiReRv0K1J — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) March 25, 2022

The 25-second clip has garnered more than 38,000 views and over 3,000 likes so far. Netizens lauded the soldiers for the feat. “It takes a lot Guts and Pride to jump from a moving plane from an altitude of 14000 Feet and above… The Paratroopers are Special..”

Citing Indian Army officials, ANI said in a tweet, “Around 600 paratroopers of the Indian Army’s Airborne Rapid Response teams carried out large-scale drops near the Siliguri Corridor on March 24 and 25 in an Airborne Exercise.”

The exercise conducted on March 25 was intended to validate aerial insertion and rapid response entailed airlifting of Airborne troops, large scale drops, rapid regrouping, surveillance of critical targets, as per India Defense News.

Earlier, the airborne exercise was conducted in Eastern Ladakh at 14,000 feet in November last year. It included combat-free jumps and integrated battle drills by airborne forces to validate rapid response capabilities.