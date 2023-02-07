Indian Army collaborates with NGO to save 35-year-old malnourished elephant

In a bid to rescue a 35-year-old elephant, found in a critical state, the Indian Army has collaborated with Mathura-based Wildlife SOS, a non-profit organisation. The pachyderm, Moti, which had collapsed, is undergoing treatment in Ramnagar district, Uttarakhand, as per the NGO.

Photographs shared by the Wildlife SOS show the elephant lying down and doctors providing medical aid. Army officials are also seen assisting at the location. “Malnourished and deprived of veterinary attention, his feet, especially the footpads, wore off and he was on the verge of death…Unable to get up, due to hypostatic pressure with the kidney and heart functions starting to deteriorate, a miracle was needed to help him from his collapsed position,” the press release said.

Moti update – #IndianArmy has constructed a large hoist to help Moti to his feet. Unfortunately, the attempt today was unsuccessful. The engineers are making modifications to the hoist to improve Moti’s comfort. Moti is tired and resting but he hasn’t given up & neither have we. pic.twitter.com/4CGs5upXjZ — Wildlife SOS (@WildlifeSOS) February 6, 2023

As the elephant’s condition worsened, the Wildlife SOS team reached out to the Indian Army with the help of author Shiv Kunal Verma and former Army chief General VK Singh. On Monday, a team of sappers headed by a Lt Colonel arrived at the spot in the morning. Along with the Wildlife SOS veterinary team, the Indian army engineers have constructed a large hoist from which the elephant can be suspended for treatment.

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, was quoted as saying in the press release, “We are most grateful to Shiv Kunal Verma, General VK Singh and the Chief of Army and Engineers who have so kindly deployed the Bengal Sappers to come to assist us with this last ditch effort to help Moti elephant. This is such a patriotic effort to help India’s heritage animal and an endangered species. We are also grateful to the Forest Department and the custodian of Moti elephant for their cooperation and support.”

Dr Rahul Rajput, Wildlife SOS veterinary Doctor, said, “Moti’s prognosis is critical and we are doing everything possible to save him.”