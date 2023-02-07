scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

Indian Army collaborates with NGO to save 35-year-old malnourished elephant

Photographs shared by the Wildlife SOS show the elephant lying down and doctors providing medical aid. Army officials are also seen assisting at the location.

35 year old moti elephantAlong with the Wildlife SOS veterinary team, the Indian army engineers have constructed a large hoist from which the elephant can be suspended for treatment. (Source: Wildlife SOS)
Listen to this article
Indian Army collaborates with NGO to save 35-year-old malnourished elephant
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In a bid to rescue a 35-year-old elephant, found in a critical state, the Indian Army has collaborated with Mathura-based Wildlife SOS, a non-profit organisation. The pachyderm, Moti, which had collapsed, is undergoing treatment in Ramnagar district, Uttarakhand, as per the NGO.

Photographs shared by the Wildlife SOS show the elephant lying down and doctors providing medical aid. Army officials are also seen assisting at the location. “Malnourished and deprived of veterinary attention, his feet, especially the footpads, wore off and he was on the verge of death…Unable to get up, due to hypostatic pressure with the kidney and heart functions starting to deteriorate, a miracle was needed to help him from his collapsed position,” the press release said.

ALSO READ |Forest, fire department officials successfully rescue elephant stuck in a well. Watch

As the elephant’s condition worsened, the Wildlife SOS team reached out to the Indian Army with the help of author Shiv Kunal Verma and former Army chief General VK Singh. On Monday, a team of sappers headed by a Lt Colonel arrived at the spot in the morning. Along with the Wildlife SOS veterinary team, the Indian army engineers have constructed a large hoist from which the elephant can be suspended for treatment.

“Moti update – #IndianArmy has constructed a large hoist to help Moti to his feet. Unfortunately, the attempt today was unsuccessful. The engineers are making modifications to the hoist to improve Moti’s comfort. Moti is tired and resting but he hasn’t given up & neither have we,” Wildlife SOS tweeted.

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, was quoted as saying in the press release, “We are most grateful to Shiv Kunal Verma, General VK Singh and the Chief of Army and Engineers who have so kindly deployed the Bengal Sappers to come to assist us with this last ditch effort to help Moti elephant. This is such a patriotic effort to help India’s heritage animal and an endangered species. We are also grateful to the Forest Department and the custodian of Moti elephant for their cooperation and support.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Joe Biden’s a great President. He should not run again
Joe Biden’s a great President. He should not run again
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...

Dr Rahul Rajput, Wildlife SOS veterinary Doctor, said, “Moti’s prognosis is critical and we are doing everything possible to save him.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-02-2023 at 19:04 IST
Next Story

New study establishes link between egg consumption and heart heart

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close