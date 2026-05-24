Injured Army officers snap viral selfie after surviving Cheetah helicopter crash near Leh

An official enquiry has been launched into the cause of the incident (Photo: @thebrief.in/Instagram)

Three Indian Army officers had a close shave after their helicopter crashed in the Tangste region near Leh in Ladakh on May 20. A part of the ageing Cheetah fleet, the chopper was carrying a Lieutenant Colonel, a Major, and a Major General.

According to reports, the accident occurred near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in China. All three sustained minor injuries and are safe. After the crash, Major General Sachin Mehta clicked a selfie with the other two officers. In the now-viral picture, the three officers were seen sitting on the rocks near the chopper’s debris.

Reports also stated that an official enquiry has been launched into the cause of the incident.