Injured Army officers snap viral selfie after surviving Cheetah helicopter crash near Leh

Three Indian Army officers had a close shave after their helicopter crashed in the Tangste region near Leh in Ladakh on May 20. A part of the ageing Cheetah fleet, the chopper was carrying a Lieutenant Colonel, a Major, and a Major General.
According to reports, the accident occurred near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in China. All three sustained minor injuries and are safe. After the crash, Major General Sachin Mehta clicked a selfie with the other two officers. In the now-viral picture, the three officers were seen sitting on the rocks near the chopper’s debris.
Reports also stated that an official enquiry has been launched into the cause of the incident.
Sharing the photo, an Instagram handle @brief.in wrote, “Three Indian Army officers, including a Major General, miraculously survived after their Cheetah helicopter crashed near Tangtse in the Leh sector during a routine operation. Despite the severe crash, all three officers escaped with only minor injuries, and the Army has ordered a Court of Inquiry to investigate the incident.”
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The photo quickly gained traction, drawing a wave of reactions. “In our country we give respect to those who play /act your roles Sir,” a user wrote. “Aura farming at it’s best….. Thank god they are safe,” another user commented.
“They just need a chilled beer right now (laughing emoticon),” a third user reacted.
Officials said all three occupants survived the incident with only minor injuries and are currently safe and stable. They called the fact that everyone on board made it out alive “nothing short of a miracle,” considering the harsh terrain and demanding high-altitude flying conditions in the region, the Hindustan Times reported.
According to officials, Army aviation missions in eastern Ladakh are difficult due to steep mountainous terrain, unpredictable weather, and thin air at high altitudes. The Cheetah helicopter is commonly deployed for transport, reconnaissance, and logistical support in forward areas along the LAC, the report added.
Officials also noted that the Army plans to gradually retire its ageing fleet of Cheetah and Chetak helicopters over the next few years, replacing them with Light Utility Helicopters (LUH) as part of a wider modernisation initiative.