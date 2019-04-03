Toggle Menu
Netizens laud Army for building longest suspension bridge over Indus river

The cable suspension bridge, named Maitri, was built by the combat engineers of the Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army in a record time of 40 days.

The bridge was inaugurated by war veterans led by Naik Phunchok Angdus (retd), an 89-year-old war veteran.

The longest suspension bridge built over the Indus River at Choglamsar village in Leh was inaugurated by War Veterans of the region on April 1 – the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The cable suspension bridge, named Maitri, was built by the combat engineers of the Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army in a record time of 40 days.

Pictures of the inauguration ceremony of the bridge were shared by the official Twitter handle of ADG- PI (Additional Directorate General of Public Information). “Suspension Bridge constructed over Indus River by Combat Engineers ‘Fire & Fury Corps’ (Sahas aur Yogyata Regiment) was inaugurated by local War Veterans of the region on 1 April 2019. Built in a record time of 40 days ‘Maitri Bridge’ is the longest Suspension Bridge over River Indus,” read the tweet.

While the locals thanked the Army for constructing the 260-feet long bridge, many netizens also lauded their work.

