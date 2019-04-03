Netizens laud Army for building longest suspension bridge over Indus river

The longest suspension bridge built over the Indus River at Choglamsar village in Leh was inaugurated by War Veterans of the region on April 1 – the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The cable suspension bridge, named Maitri, was built by the combat engineers of the Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army in a record time of 40 days.
Pictures of the inauguration ceremony of the bridge were shared by the official Twitter handle of ADG- PI (Additional Directorate General of Public Information). “Suspension Bridge constructed over Indus River by Combat Engineers ‘Fire & Fury Corps’ (Sahas aur Yogyata Regiment) was inaugurated by local War Veterans of the region on 1 April 2019. Built in a record time of 40 days ‘Maitri Bridge’ is the longest Suspension Bridge over River Indus,” read the tweet.
राष्ट्र सर्वोपरि
Suspension Bridge constructed over Indus River by Combat Engineers ‘Fire & Fury Corps’ was inaugurated by local War Veterans of region on 1 April 2019.Built in a record time of 40 days ‘Maitri Bridge’ is longest Suspension Bridge over River Indus.#NationFirst pic.twitter.com/PDQJgOVxwl
— ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 2, 2019
While the locals thanked the Army for constructing the 260-feet long bridge, many netizens also lauded their work.
Congratulations and Proud of our Armed forces and Engg Regiments
— Rish (@wrishi_yogi) April 2, 2019
Love the smiles on the faces of our bravehearts..!!!
Keep rocking always.
Jai Hind. 🇮🇳
— Roshani 🇮🇳 (@IndiaBhakt1) April 2, 2019
So proud of our armed forces!!
जय हिन्द की सेना 🙏
— Richa Sharma (ऋचा शर्मा ) (@sharma_richa_2) April 3, 2019
Kudos ! https://t.co/rIO57R7M4o
— Shubharthi (@vipasshi_shubs) April 2, 2019
The bridge was inaugurated by war veterans led by Naik Phunchok Angdus (retd), an 89-year-old war veteran.