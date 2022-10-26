scorecardresearch
Watch: Indian and Pakistani cricket fans jam to ‘Pasoori’ outside Melbourne Cricket Ground

India and Pakistan played the T20 World Cup match on October 23 in Melbourne, Australia.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup, cricket fans jam to pasoori outside Melbourne Stadium, fans from India and Pakistan sing pasoori together, viral video india and Pakistan cricket, pasoori coke studio Ali Sethi, India and Pakistan friendship wholesome video, indian expressIndia won the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday by four wickets.

Cricket matches between India and Pakistan are always high-stakes ones as passionate fans from both sides fill stadiums and indulge in an enthusiastic show of national pride. A similar scene was seen in Australia’s Melbourne where India and Pakistan had a T20 World Cup match on October 23.

However, outside the stadium, the tense atmosphere of a close match changed into cheerful musical celebrations as fans from the rival team came together for an impromptu music session.

A video that captures this wholesome moment is going viral across social media platforms. The video, which was first posted online by TikTok user @shusmanshahid, shows fans dressed in jerseys of their national teams, forming a dance circle and singing to Pasoori, a hit Punjabi song.

On Instagram, this video was shared by a popular account that goes by the username pakistan_showbiz123 on October 23, 2022 where it gathered over 37,000 likes.

Commenting on it, an Instagram user wrote, “Divided by Politics and Nationalities. United by an unhealthy obsession with a dumb sport, and a flair for singing with wrong lyrics….’khwahishat karoori nuu’.

Another person remarked, “Two nations having same taste of music . Happy to see India Pakistan supporters together. Feels like we have won the respect and unity by loosing an unfair match .”

Pasoori, sung by Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, was released earlier in February during Season 14 of Coke Studio Pakistan and soon became immensely popular in both India and Pakistan.

