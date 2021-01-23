Indian amusement park offers free entry to all named ‘Kamala’ in honour of Harris

The park authorities are allowing all 'Kamalas' for free in their parks in Kochi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. (Source: AP, Wonderla/Facebook)

An Indian amusement park is celebrating Kamala Harris, the first woman Vice President of the United States, by offering free entry to anyone who shares her name. Kamala Harris has made history becoming the first Black, South Asian and female Vice President.

Wonderla, a popular amusement park, recently announced that on Sunday, January 24, any guest whose name was Kamala would be given free entry into the park. In fact, not just Kamala, but anyone with a similar name, such as Kamla, Kamal and Kamalam, can also avail the offer in parks in Kochi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

“The offer is available only for the first 100 guests eligible for the offer under each park,” the management said in a Facebook post.

Harris is of Indian heritage; her material grandfather lived in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Her late mother was also born in India, before moving to the US to study at the University of California. She married a Jamaican.

In several speeches, Harris has often spoken about her roots and how she was guided by the values of her Indian-born grandfather and mother. On her inauguration day, she paid tribute to her mother for showing faith in her and always reminding her two daughters that “though we may be the first, we should not be the last.”