Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Indian-American family installs Amitabh Bachchan’s life-size statue outside their New Jersey home

The statue was designed and made in Rajasthan before being shipped to the US. The entire project reportedly cost about Rs 60 lakhs.

Amitabh Bachchan, life-size statue, Indian-American family, New Jersey home, fans, viral, trendingThe Indian-American family installed a life-size statue of actor Amitabh Bachchan outside their New Jersey home.

Amitabh Bachchan is adored by millions of fans in India and abroad. The megastar is considered akin to god by some of his fans who sometimes do such outlandish things to show their love towards him. Like this Indian-American family in New Jersey that has installed a life-size statue of the actor at their home.

An Indian-American couple, Rinku and Gopi Sheth, unveiled the statue of the legendary actor on August 27 and even organised an inauguration ceremony. Enclosed in a glass casket, Amitabh Bachchan is seen sitting on a chair wearing a traditional black bandhgala suit. The statue is placed outside the new home of the family.

In photos, posted on Twitter, the family is seen wearing traditional attire as they pose next to the statue of the actor. Many people from the Indian-American community participated in the inauguration ceremony.

“On Saturday august 27th we have placed @SrBachchan statue at outside in the front of our new home in edison NJ USA . Lots of Mr Bachchan’s fan’s participated on Mr Bachchan’s staue inoguration ceremony,” says the tweet posted by Gopi Sheth.

See the post below:

“You have done good job. Amitabh love by all. His statue will be attraction point in USA,” commented a Twitter user. “Congratulations SIR!! Salute you & your Family’s respect to the Star of the millennium,” said another.

Talking to PTI, Gopi said, “He is nothing less than a god to me and my wife. The biggest thing that inspires me about him is not only his reel life but also his real life and how he manages himself in public, how he conveys and communicates …everything you know. He is very down-to-earth. He takes care of his fans. He is not like so many other stars. This is why I thought I should have his status outside of my house.”

Gopi, who came to the US from Gujarat’s Dahod in 1990, has also been running a website dedicated to Amitabh Bachchan for the past three decades. The website http://www.BigBEFamily.com calls itself “Big B Extended Family”.

The life-size statue of Amitabh Bachchan was designed and made in Rajasthan before being shipped to the US. Gopi is quoted as saying that the entire project cost him more than US$ 75,000 (about Rs 60 lakhs).

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 07:16:58 pm
