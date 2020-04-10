Amid lockdown, Indian airline companies, airports have banter on Twitter and people are loving it

Saying that they can’t wait to fly again but stressing that staying parked and safe is the need of the hour, the thread got everyone talking online. Saying that they can’t wait to fly again but stressing that staying parked and safe is the need of the hour, the thread got everyone talking online.

As domestic and international flights have been suspended owing to the coronavirus lockdown, the aviation companies Friday shared how they are ‘staying parked to stay safe’. In a friendly banter, India’s private airline companies got chatty on Twitter to ask how they were doing amid the pandemic to ensure everyone is safe. Soon, even a few airports joined in the conversation and the thread delighted many customers online.

It all started when IndiGo, in a tongue-and-cheek tweet tagged rival company Vistara and asked, “Hey, @airvistara , not #flyinghigher these days we heard? #StayingParkedStayingSafe #LetsIndiGo”.

Vistara had a nice comeback fitting the occasion and invited another airline company, GoAir to the conversation saying: “These days being on-ground is a wonderful thing. Flying would not be the ‘smart’ choice, what say @goairlinesindia?” GoAIr too joined in the fun and commented, “Staying home is the safe feeling!”

It then tagged fellow airline company Air Asia to make a point adding, “We can hardly wait till everyone takes to the skies, coz at the moment it’s not like #NowEveryoneCanFly right, @AirAsiaIndian?”

Totally, @airvistara! Staying home is the safe feeling! We can hardly wait till everyone takes to the skies, coz at the moment it’s not like #NowEveryoneCanFly right, @AirAsiaIndian? #StayingParkedStayingSafe — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) April 10, 2020

Next to join the conversation was Air Asia, which replied to the tweet by Go Air and tagged Spice Jet to underline, “staying at home is the Red. Hot. Spicy thing to do!” Spice Jet too quipped in and the conversation caught everyone’s attention.

@AirAsiaIndian, good to know our thoughts match, like our colours! Been a while since this bird flew out of her cage. But we’re happy creating a safer tomorrow, today! Right @DelhiAirport?#StayingParkedStayingSafe — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) April 10, 2020

Next, Bangalore Airport, Mumbai Airport, Hyderabad Airport and Delhi Airport too joined in the conversation to say how airlines were practicing social distancing even on the tarmac while being parked.

While Hyderabad airport tweeted, “Absolutely, staying indoors also apply to our steel birds. We will be back soon, giving wings to desires”, Delhi airport said, “the Indian skies will be coloured with you soon but for now thanks for giving us a reason to smile! Together in the skies, and together on ground too!”

Right now we are in a long distance relationship, right @IndiGo6E ? 💜 #WeAreAllInThisTogether — Vistara (@airvistara) April 10, 2020

Agree with you @IndiGo6E @airvistara @goairlinesindia @AirAsiaIndian @flyspicejet, the Indian skies will be coloured with you soon but for now thanks for giving us a reason to smile! Together in the skies, and together on ground too! #WorkFromHub #StayingParkedStayingSafe — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) April 10, 2020

Other brands like Cafe Coffee Day, Penguin India and PayTM too couldn’t stop from joining in the trending conversation on the micro-blogging site.

Worry not, you guys, for ‘reading gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are – Mason Cooley’@DelhiAirport @airvistara @flyspicejet @IndiGo6E @goairlinesindia — Penguin India (@PenguinIndia) April 10, 2020

Desi Twitterati loved the banter between the aviation companies and airports and thanked them for spreading joy in tough times. However, there were many who wondered why in this chat Air India was not included, to which many remarked, it’s because it’s the only company still working, providing service to the nation, rescuing stranded people around the world.

THREAD OF THE DAY 👏 https://t.co/JgTr4IPZBY — Sound Avtar (@SoundAvtar) April 10, 2020

HaHaHa. Wonderful reading planes talking to each other. https://t.co/KgatI9bODs — Arun Gulbadher (@AGulbadher) April 10, 2020

Keeping up the spirit in these difficult times ♥️ #StayingParkedStayingSafe https://t.co/Nwv1jsnmaX — Ashutosh Agarwal (@IamAshutoshAg) April 10, 2020

It’s nice when everyone’s ‘down to earth’ 😉 — Deeksha Arora (@DeekshaArora14) April 10, 2020

What a great way to start the day. Stay safe stay grounded guys. We miss you all. — Bhushan Kumar (@IamBhushanKumar) April 10, 2020

Thanks for making us smile!! — Riddhi Sengupta (@sengupta_riddhi) April 10, 2020

Hmmm. Flying machines enjoying work from home (ground) during these testing times. ❤️ it. 👌 — 👷🏽‍♂️Ramesh Deshpande🇮🇳 (@Hey_Raam) April 10, 2020

Where is the hero?@airindiain 🙌 — Pradeep Dhami (@m_Pradeep__) April 10, 2020

Crazy thread all of you. Probably the big daddy has to add some points here. @airindiain https://t.co/1q7kJAMg9u — Kireeti Varma (@KireetiVarma) April 10, 2020

Airindia is flying.. carrying essential commodities and all… so they cant be part if this.. — badtameez_sach (@PagalKhanah) April 10, 2020

@airindiain is busy in serving the nation during emergencies as always. We are proud of @airindiain 👍 — ABhiyant Tiwari (@ABhiyant_Tiwari) April 10, 2020

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had earlier said that airlines can take domestic bookings after April 14 if the 21-day lockdown is not extended further. As far as the civil aviation ministry is concerned, it is proceeding on the basis of the understanding that the lockdown is till mid-April, Puri said while addressing a video press conference.

However, India’s largest low-cost carrier Indigo recently said that its international operations are suspended until April 30. The airline informed its customers that the money spent towards flight booking will be available in their account in the form of a ‘credit shell’. The validity of the credit shell is one year from the date of issuance.

