Friday, April 10, 2020
COVID19

Amid lockdown, Indian airline companies, airports have banter on Twitter and people are loving it

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 10, 2020 8:58:35 pm
indian airline companies, indian aviation copmany twitter chat, indigo start airline chat twitter, coronavirus lockdown, aviation company lockdown, viral news, viral twitter thread, indian express Saying that they can’t wait to fly again but stressing that staying parked and safe is the need of the hour, the thread got everyone talking online.

As domestic and international flights have been suspended owing to the coronavirus lockdown, the aviation companies Friday shared how they are ‘staying parked to stay safe’. In a friendly banter, India’s private airline companies got chatty on Twitter to ask how they were doing amid the pandemic to ensure everyone is safe. Soon, even a few airports joined in the conversation and the thread delighted many customers online.

It all started when IndiGo, in a tongue-and-cheek tweet tagged rival company Vistara and asked, “Hey, @airvistara , not #flyinghigher these days we heard? #StayingParkedStayingSafe #LetsIndiGo”.

Vistara had a nice comeback fitting the occasion and invited another airline company, GoAir to the conversation saying: “These days being on-ground is a wonderful thing. Flying would not be the ‘smart’ choice, what say @goairlinesindia?” GoAIr too joined in the fun and commented, “Staying home is the safe feeling!”

It then tagged fellow airline company Air Asia to make a point adding, “We can hardly wait till everyone takes to the skies, coz at the moment it’s not like #NowEveryoneCanFly right, @AirAsiaIndian?”

Next to join the conversation was Air Asia, which replied to the tweet by Go Air and tagged Spice Jet to underline, “staying at home is the Red. Hot. Spicy thing to do!” Spice Jet too quipped in and the conversation caught everyone’s attention.

Next, Bangalore Airport, Mumbai Airport, Hyderabad Airport and Delhi Airport too joined in the conversation to say how airlines were practicing social distancing even on the tarmac while being parked.

While Hyderabad airport tweeted, “Absolutely, staying indoors also apply to our steel birds. We will be back soon, giving wings to desires”, Delhi airport said, “the Indian skies will be coloured with you soon but for now thanks for giving us a reason to smile! Together in the skies, and together on ground too!”

Other brands like Cafe Coffee Day, Penguin India and PayTM too couldn’t stop from joining in the trending conversation on the micro-blogging site.

Desi Twitterati loved the banter between the aviation companies and airports and thanked them for spreading joy in tough times. However, there were many who wondered why in this chat Air India was not included, to which many remarked, it’s because it’s the only company still working, providing service to the nation, rescuing stranded people around the world.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had earlier said that airlines can take domestic bookings after April 14 if the 21-day lockdown is not extended further. As far as the civil aviation ministry is concerned, it is proceeding on the basis of the understanding that the lockdown is till mid-April, Puri said while addressing a video press conference.

However, India’s largest low-cost carrier Indigo recently said that its international operations are suspended until April 30. The airline informed its customers that the money spent towards flight booking will be available in their account in the form of a ‘credit shell’. The validity of the credit shell is one year from the date of issuance.

