Indian Air Force shares poem lauding pilot Abhinandan Varthaman’s bravery

Several videos of Varthaman, who was in Pakistan Army’s custody after his MiG-21 Bison crashed while preventing PAF’s intrusion in the Indian airspace, showed the officers brave stance while being interrogated by the Pakistani Army.

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many praising the courage shown by Varthaman during his captivity. (Source: File Photo)

The Indian Air Force has lauded the bravery of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who safely returned to India after being in Pakistan’s custody for nearly 60 hours, with a poem titled, “Sabke Bas Ki Baat Nahi (Not everyone’s cup of tea.)”

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many praising the courage shown by Varthaman during his captivity.

