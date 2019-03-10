Indian Air Force shares poem lauding pilot Abhinandan Varthaman’s bravery

The Indian Air Force has lauded the bravery of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who safely returned to India after being in Pakistan’s custody for nearly 60 hours, with a poem titled, “Sabke Bas Ki Baat Nahi (Not everyone’s cup of tea.)”

Several videos of Varthaman, who was in Pakistan Army’s custody after his MiG-21 Bison crashed while preventing PAF’s intrusion in the Indian airspace, showed the officers brave stance while being interrogated by the Pakistani Army. Highlighting the same, the official Twitter of IAF shared a poem written by Bipin Allahabadi.

सबके बस की बात नहीं जो किया तुमने अभिनंदन,

वह सबके बस की बात नहीं।

आखेटक का किया आखेट,

यह सबके बस की बात नहीं।… … जननी, जन्मभूमि का गौरव हो तुम,

सर्वोच्च शिखर पर तुम्हें बिठाते हैं।

जो तुम कर पाए एक जीवन में,

वह सबके बस की बात नहीं। — विपिन ‘इलाहाबादी’.

Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/rLhhqFHf13 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 10, 2019

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many praising the courage shown by Varthaman during his captivity.

