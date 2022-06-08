scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 08, 2022
India makes world record for making the longest stretch of road laid continuously

The 75-kilometre road was made in one go between Amravati and Akola in Maharashtra.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 8, 2022 6:10:30 pm
Nitin Gadkari, Nitin Gadkari world record announcement, National Highway Authority of India world record, India world record longest concrete road build continuously, Guinness World record longest road laid continuously India, India largest asphalt road world record, NH-53 Amravati and Akola road world record, Indian Express Close to 800 employees of the NHAI and 720 workers of Rajpath Infracon worked on the project.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced Tuesday that India has made a Guinness World Record for constructing the longest stretch of asphalt/bituminous concrete road laid continuously.

The bituminous road was constructed in a single lane on the NH-53 section between Amravati and Akola in Maharashtra. The 75-kilometre road was built in a record time of 105 hours and 33 minutes. The construction started on June 3 at 7:27 am and was completed at 5 pm on June 7.

While making the announcement, Nitin Gadkari shared pictures of the Guinness World Record certificate and the newly built road.

In his tweets, the minister thanked the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Rajpath Infracon Pvt Ltd for making the endeavour possible.

Close to 800 employees of the NHAI and 720 workers of Rajpath Infracon worked on this project. “I would specially thank our Engineers & Workers who toiled day & night to achieve this extraordinary feat,” said Gadkari in another tweet.

In a video statement, Gadkari said that the Amravati to Akola section is a part of the National Highway 53, which is an important east-west corridor. “It connects major cities like Kolkata, Raipur, Nagpur, Akola, Dhule, and Surat. It passes through a mineral-rich region of our country. I have been informed that nearly 35 per cent of work is completed on this stretch, from Amravati to Akola, and nearly 65 per cent in Akola to Chikli section. Therefore, with this achievement, there will be a great relief to commuters, the movement of traffic will be smooth, and the travel time will be reduced,” added the minister.

