India makes world record for making the longest stretch of road laid continuously

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced Tuesday that India has made a Guinness World Record for constructing the longest stretch of asphalt/bituminous concrete road laid continuously.

The bituminous road was constructed in a single lane on the NH-53 section between Amravati and Akola in Maharashtra. The 75-kilometre road was built in a record time of 105 hours and 33 minutes. The construction started on June 3 at 7:27 am and was completed at 5 pm on June 7.

While making the announcement, Nitin Gadkari shared pictures of the Guinness World Record certificate and the newly built road.

In his tweets, the minister thanked the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Rajpath Infracon Pvt Ltd for making the endeavour possible.

Proud Moment For The Entire Nation! Feel very happy to congratulate our exceptional Team @NHAI_Official, Consultants & Concessionaire, Rajpath Infracon Pvt Ltd & Jagdish Kadam, on achieving the Guinness World Record (@GWR) of laying 75 Km continuous Bituminous Concrete Road… pic.twitter.com/hP9SsgrQ57 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 8, 2022

Close to 800 employees of the NHAI and 720 workers of Rajpath Infracon worked on this project. “I would specially thank our Engineers & Workers who toiled day & night to achieve this extraordinary feat,” said Gadkari in another tweet.

This 75 Km single lane continuous Bituminous Concrete Road is equivalent to 37.5 Km of 2-Lane Paved shoulder road and the team of 800 @NHAI_Official employees… pic.twitter.com/Jmt9YzXLvV — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 7, 2022

The work was completed in record time of 105 Hours and 33 Minutes. The Amravati to Akola section is the part of National Highway-53 and an important East-West corridor. #PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti #8YearsOfInfraGati pic.twitter.com/ORlZQbGiXh — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 7, 2022

In a video statement, Gadkari said that the Amravati to Akola section is a part of the National Highway 53, which is an important east-west corridor. “It connects major cities like Kolkata, Raipur, Nagpur, Akola, Dhule, and Surat. It passes through a mineral-rich region of our country. I have been informed that nearly 35 per cent of work is completed on this stretch, from Amravati to Akola, and nearly 65 per cent in Akola to Chikli section. Therefore, with this achievement, there will be a great relief to commuters, the movement of traffic will be smooth, and the travel time will be reduced,” added the minister.