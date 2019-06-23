Toggle Menu
India women’s rugby team claim first ever 15s win, video of emotional player goes viralhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/india-womens-rugby-team-claim-first-ever-match-victory-5795569/

India women’s rugby team claim first ever 15s win, video of emotional player goes viral

With the score 21-19 victory, India finished third in the tournament. Many took to Twitter to congratulate the young players and the team for the historic win. Moreover, a video of a player breaking down after the game, which was shared by Asia Rugby, has gone viral.

rugby, rugby india, women’s rugby team, india, India wins, Asia Rugby Championships, india women team, team india. trending. twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news
Many took to Twitter to congratulate the young players and the team for the historic win. (Source: @WeAreTeamIndia)

The India women’s rugby team bagged their first ever international 15s win against Singapore in the Asia Rugby Women’s Championship Division 1 on Saturday. With just four minutes remaining in the match, 19-year-old Sumitra Nayak helped achieving the historic feat after she converted a crucial penalty.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli’s expression after India lost its DRS review is now a hilarious meme

With the score 21-19 victory, India finished third in the tournament. Many took to Twitter to congratulate the young players and the team for the historic win. Moreover, a video of a player breaking down after the game, which was shared by Asia Rugby, has gone viral.

“A step towards making our country a sporting nation. The girls have made us proud. As the Indian Football fans always hold the banner ‘The load is long, but belief is everything’ These words are for now these girls as well. Here is how some of the many fans of the game reacted to the historic win:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ‘Chauffeur in chief’: Netizens troll Imran Khan for driving around Emir of Qatar
2 IND v AFG: Virat Kohli’s expression after India lost its DRS review is now a hilarious meme
3 Viral video: Woman gets stuck under elephant statue at Gujarat temple