India women’s rugby team claim first ever 15s win, video of emotional player goes viral

The India women’s rugby team bagged their first ever international 15s win against Singapore in the Asia Rugby Women’s Championship Division 1 on Saturday. With just four minutes remaining in the match, 19-year-old Sumitra Nayak helped achieving the historic feat after she converted a crucial penalty.

With the score 21-19 victory, India finished third in the tournament. Many took to Twitter to congratulate the young players and the team for the historic win. Moreover, a video of a player breaking down after the game, which was shared by Asia Rugby, has gone viral.

The power of rugby! This is worth seeing again @rugbyindia women have recorded their first 15s victory at international level @brettgosper @rahulbose1 pic.twitter.com/Amw70O7oVk — Asia Rugby (@asiarugby) June 22, 2019

“A step towards making our country a sporting nation. The girls have made us proud. As the Indian Football fans always hold the banner ‘The load is long, but belief is everything’ These words are for now these girls as well. Here is how some of the many fans of the game reacted to the historic win:

Sports brings best emotions out of anyone https://t.co/4BMzysDw92 — ankit bhati (@ankitbhati255) June 22, 2019

Huge achievement by Indian rugby team ! Congratulations Team ! So so proud. First international win over Singapore. https://t.co/2znY7xeq8M — M Shiv Shankar 🇮🇳 (@mshivs) June 22, 2019

From another sport where Team India have made it an amazing day.

Our women’s rugby team have registered their 1st ever int’l 15s victory by beating Singapore in the Asia Rugby Women’s Championship Division 1 🏉.

This video shows what sport means. ❤️

Congratulations, @rugbyindia! https://t.co/4KN2undI8b — North Stand Gang – Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) June 22, 2019

So, so, so proud. Rugby Union Zindabaad! https://t.co/lMtfhKBpn2 — Eamon Lahiri ⚒ (@TheSimianFreud) June 22, 2019