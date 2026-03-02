‘Good things happen to good people’: Suryakumar Yadav after Sanju Samson’s T20 World Cup heroics. Watch the video

India captain Suryakumar Yadav reserved special praise for Sanju Samson after the wicketkeeper-batter’s match-winning knock powered India into the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sunday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
India was set a challenging target of 196 by the West Indies. With pressure mounting, Samson stole the show with one of his finest innings, remaining unbeaten on 97 off just 50 deliveries.
In a heartwarming moment, Suryakumar bowed down to Samson, a gesture that quickly went viral on social media. The skipper later took to Instagram to hail him, referring to Samson as “chetta” or older brother, and sharing a heartfelt message.
“Good things happen to good people,” Suryakumar wrote for Samson.
The video quickly gained traction, drawing significant praise for both Samson and Yadav.
“Soonyakumar Yadav has undestood who is the real hero. No more ridiculing a talented teammate,” a user wrote. “Sanju Samson didn’t just play an innings; he played with the emotions of everyone waiting for India to fail. Lessons learned: Never celebrate until the Blue Jersey is off the field,” another user commented.
“I know Sky scored just 18 but that 50 runs stand with Sanju was crucial in the chase, I hope skipper turns it around at Wankhede, ground where he got his fifty this WC. Well done Sanju, ur indeed a superstar! This is how u respond to criticism n make a comeback,” a third user reacted.
After the match, Samson opened up about doubting himself. “I’ve always had a very special journey with lots of ups and downs, but I’ve kept on doubting myself, kept on thinking, what if, what if, can I make it? But I kept on believing, and thanks to the Lord Almighty for actually blessing me today. So I’m very happy,” he said.
India will now face England in the second semifinal on March 5 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.