‘Good things happen to good people’: Suryakumar Yadav after Sanju Samson’s T20 World Cup heroics. Watch the video

India captain Suryakumar Yadav reserved special praise for Sanju Samson after the wicketkeeper-batter’s match-winning knock powered India into the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sunday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India was set a challenging target of 196 by the West Indies. With pressure mounting, Samson stole the show with one of his finest innings, remaining unbeaten on 97 off just 50 deliveries.

In a heartwarming moment, Suryakumar bowed down to Samson, a gesture that quickly went viral on social media. The skipper later took to Instagram to hail him, referring to Samson as “chetta” or older brother, and sharing a heartfelt message.