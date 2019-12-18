India vs West Indies: Meme makers have field day after KL Rahul’s gesture on scoring a ton goes viral

Many thought the cricketer was praying after his ton. (Source: Twitter) Many thought the cricketer was praying after his ton. (Source: Twitter)

India set a mammoth target of 388 runs for West Indies in the second ODI as Rohit Sharma (159) and KL Rahul (102) hit spectacular centuries in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. However, it’s not just the terrific 227-run partnership of the Indian openers that got everyone talking online. Following his third ODI century, KL Rahul made an unusual gesture during the match and it quickly garnered a lot of attention online, triggering a hilarious meme fest on Twitter.

Rahul was seen putting his fingers beside his ears after celebrating his ton. Although it wasn’t clear what exactly he was doing, fans found his gesture quite intriguing and started interpreting it in funny ways. While for some, it reminded them of how one simply turns a deaf ear to most things they don’t want to pay heed to, others said the gesture was akin to when parents used to scold them.

His photo quickly went viral on the micro-blogging site and desi meme-makers could not stop sharing the image with hilarious captions.

Sample these:

Galti hogayi bhagwaan. Fir kabhi Koffee With Karan mein nahi jaaunga. #IndvWI pic.twitter.com/4rFGu1HGRT — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 18, 2019

#INDvWI #KlRahul

*ME trying to think when teacher catches me while copying, during tests pic.twitter.com/G3YxjrQNQm — Indian Memers League (@official_iml) December 18, 2019

Along with Rohit Sharma’s century, before Rahul was dismissed end of the very same over, the two opening batsmen scored 227 for India.

