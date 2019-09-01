India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Tweeple celebrate Jasprit Bumrah’s hat-trick with memes

In the ongoing Test series between West Indies and India, it was Jasprit Bumrah’s phenomenal bowling and Hanuma Vihari’s maiden century that took India to a commanding position in 2nd Test. Bumrah (6/16) on Saturday produced a lethal opening spell and rattled the host by picking up the first five wickets, three of which came in successive balls in the ninth over that left the Caribbeans tottering at 87 for seven at stumps.

Bumrah made inroads into West Indies line-up in the seventh over by taking John Campbell’s wicket and later dismissed Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase in three consecutive balls to register his name in record books. He became the third successful bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan.

Indian fans were left in a frenzy and took to online to celebrate his feat with hilarious memes.

Sample these:

Batsmen to umpire when Bumrah comes to bowl. #BumrahHatTrick pic.twitter.com/WQErYv2XGA — Bade Chote (@badechote) September 1, 2019

Talking about his amazing hat-trick, Bumrah said that he owed the achievement to skipper Virat Kohli. A video of Kohli’s interaction with the Indian pacer was released on BCCI TV, in which the 25-year-old bowler revealed he was not sure about the appeal. However, he felt that it was a brilliant review taken by Kohli and credited the skipper behind his incredible feat.