India vs US healthcare: CEO gets rabies shot in 10 minutes, post goes viral

Sharing the details of the incident, the CEO said he decided to get a rabies shot, despite the pet dog being vaccinated for the virus (Representational image/Meta AI)

BharatAgri CEO Siddharth Dialani recently drew a comparison between healthcare access in India and the US. In a post on X, Dialani shared that he was bitten by a pet dog at a party his friend threw in Bengaluru, and that he received a rabies vaccine within 10 minutes at a local clinic.

Dialani said he decided to get a rabies shot, even though the pet dog had been vaccinated.

“We take a lot of things for granted in India! I had an unfortunate event where I went to a friend’s place all excited for a house party and their pet dog bit me! Even though they assured me that the dog is vaccinated, I didn’t want to take any risk. Thanks to a company named Clinikk that runs many healthcare centers in Bangalore where I got a walk-in rabies vaccine,” Dialani said in the post.