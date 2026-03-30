India vs US healthcare: CEO gets rabies shot in 10 minutes, post goes viral

BharatAgri CEO Siddharth Dialani recently drew a comparison between healthcare access in India and the US. In a post on X, Dialani shared that he was bitten by a pet dog at a party his friend threw in Bengaluru, and that he received a rabies vaccine within 10 minutes at a local clinic.
Dialani said he decided to get a rabies shot, even though the pet dog had been vaccinated.
“We take a lot of things for granted in India! I had an unfortunate event where I went to a friend’s place all excited for a house party and their pet dog bit me! Even though they assured me that the dog is vaccinated, I didn’t want to take any risk. Thanks to a company named Clinikk that runs many healthcare centers in Bangalore where I got a walk-in rabies vaccine,” Dialani said in the post.
“On the other hand, one of my friends in San Francisco got bit by a homeless dog (yes, there are homeless dogs in USA!). My friend couldn’t find rabies vaccine anywhere in 10 miles radius,” he added.
He also said one of his friends in the Netherlands suffered a ligament tear. “Ambulance refused to come stating that it’s not an emergency! He got an appointment after 20 days,” he said.
See the post here:
Promo of Russian Movie “Persimmon of My Love”. The movie has been entirely shot in India.
The Rom-Com was filmed entirely on location in Mumbai, Udaipur and Jodhpur. First such movie in post soviet era. Has Hindi songs too, including ‘Jimmy Jimmy Aja Aja’ https://t.co/gTNVMRU1cg pic.twitter.com/iEmIOOeHab
— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 29, 2026
The post sparked a conversation on delayed healthcare in other countries, garnering over two lakh views.
“India’s healthcare infrastructure really is the dark horse here. Walk-in rabies vaccine in 10 mins vs your friend searching hospitals in the richest country on earth,” a user wrote.
“I am sure even if they did find the vaccine, they would be breaking their bank by either paying the big fat co pay or a hefty sum to meet their deductible,” another user commented.
“Sometimes a little acknowledgment and gratitude for whatever we have makes all the difference,” a third user reacted.