‘Higher taxes in Sweden, but India feels more expensive’: Woman compares cost of living

Splitting her time between India and Sweden has given entrepreneur and influencer Jyoti a different perspective on taxes, spending, and the cost of everyday life. In a recent Instagram post, she compared the two countries and questioned whether paying lower taxes necessarily means spending less overall.

“Living between India and Sweden has completely changed how I think about taxes, spending and quality of life,” Jyoti wrote on Instagram.

She went on to ask, “Sweden taxes more, but how much do we actually get back in public services? And in India, why does life still feel increasingly expensive despite lower overall taxation?”

For Jyoti, the difference became clearer through her own experience of spending time in both countries. In a video, she said, “I pay higher taxes in Sweden than I ever did in India. Yet, every time I return to India, I leave with one question. Why does life feel so much more expensive and exhausting?”

She said she spends around two months in India every year with her family, giving her an opportunity to experience daily life in both countries.

“Sweden has one of the highest tax burdens in the world. Tax revenue is roughly 41% of the country’s GDP. India is much lower, around 18 to 20% of GDP,” she said.

Jyoti argued that the difference is not simply about how much people pay, but also about what those taxes provide in return. “But here’s what surprised me. In Sweden, those taxes help fund healthcare, schools, public transport, clean public spaces, parks, libraries, and many social services.”

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyoti in Sweden (@jyotiinsweden)

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India, she pointed out, often involves additional expenses for services that people may otherwise expect to be covered through public spending.

“In India, even after paying GST on almost everything you buy, fuel taxes, tolls, property taxes, and for many people, income tax, millions of families still pay separately for private healthcare, private education, security, transport, and even basic utilities like water purification or power backup,” she said.

Jyoti also highlighted what she sees as a contradiction in urban India. Despite frequent complaints about rising expenses, she said spending remains high in many cities.

“Then, I look around. It’s a Tuesday afternoon. The malls are packed. Restaurants have waiting lists. People are easily spending 1,000 to 3,000 on average on a single outing. Luxury cars are everywhere. Yet, the same people tell me that the cost of living has become overwhelming. That contrast fascinates me,” she said.

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For her, the comparison ultimately comes down to the value people feel they receive. “But living in both countries has taught me one thing. The amount of tax you pay matters less than the value you feel you receive in return. That’s the real comparison,” she observed.

According to her Instagram bio, Jyoti runs a social media agency and frequently posts about her experiences and life lessons as an immigrant.