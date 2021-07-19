India vs Sri Lanka ODI: Memes and jokes as Team India thrash Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

While India’s clinical performance won praise online, fans online also took time to make fun of the Sri Lankan side who were completely outplayed by Indians

The first match of India vs Sri Lanka ODI series saw the game ending in favour of the visiting team as the Indian team beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets.

While the new captain Shikhar Dhawan led his team from the front with a half-century, the team’s young batsmen Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan brought showcased a batting masterclass, which helped the Indian team comfortably chase Sri Lanka’s 263-run target inside 37 overs.

Sri Lanka had won the toss and decided to bat first. Though the team seemed like they had a good start with Avishka Fernando and Minod Bhanuka’s 49-run opening partnership in the power play, the team could not keep up, losing wickets at regular intervals

Chasing 263 to go 1-0 up series, Prithvi Shaw smashed a 24-ball 43 becoming Man of the Match while Ishan Kishan reached his first ODI fifty off 33 deliveries.

While India’s clinical performance won praise online, fans online also took time to make fun of the Sri Lankan side who were completely outplayed by Indians. Take a look at some of the reactions from #INDvsSL:

Prithvi Shaw opening in every match be like:#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/iPJ4ZEzaTz — jerry (@jxrrryyy) July 18, 2021

Our fielders to every other SL batsman 😛 #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/YgYQjZTk1o — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 18, 2021

SL team giving a target of 263 to Indian Team.

Rohit Sharma (whose best score is 264 against the same team) after watching the score be like:#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/Cr0qCV8Wnn — Nikhil (@Nikhilkr24) July 18, 2021

Nothing just @SDhawan25 watching Shaw & Kishan smashing boundaries from the non strikers end :#INDvsSL #SLvsIND pic.twitter.com/a9ZTxzpYkc — Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) July 18, 2021

Krunal Pandya’s hugging moment with Dhananjaya de Silva during the 22nd over of the match also became fodder for memes.

The spirit of love and care in this new Indian Team – ft. Krunal Pandya#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/AV3Q9VuGv3 — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) July 18, 2021