scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 19, 2021
Must Read

India vs Sri Lanka ODI: Memes and jokes as Team India thrash Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

While the new captain Shikhar Dhawan led his team with a half-century, Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan blazed away and netizens had a blast celebrating the gusto of the young Indian batsmen who made a mockery of the chase.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 19, 2021 6:33:03 pm
India vs Sri Lanka ODI series, match reaction, Twitter memes, INDvsSL, ind vs sl, sri lanka vs india, sl vs ind, prithvi shaw, ishan kishan, krunal padya hugging memes, cricket news, sports news, viral news, trending news, Indian Express newsWhile India’s clinical performance won praise online, fans online also took time to make fun of the Sri Lankan side who were completely outplayed by Indians

The first match of India vs Sri Lanka ODI series saw the game ending in favour of the visiting team as the Indian team beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets.

While the new captain Shikhar Dhawan led his team from the front with a half-century, the team’s young batsmen Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan brought showcased a batting masterclass, which helped the Indian team comfortably chase Sri Lanka’s 263-run target inside 37 overs.

Sri Lanka had won the toss and decided to bat first. Though the team seemed like they had a good start with Avishka Fernando and Minod Bhanuka’s 49-run opening partnership in the power play, the team could not keep up, losing wickets at regular intervals

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Chasing 263 to go 1-0 up series, Prithvi Shaw smashed a 24-ball 43 becoming Man of the Match while Ishan Kishan reached his first ODI fifty off 33 deliveries.

While India’s clinical performance won praise online, fans online also took time to make fun of the Sri Lankan side who were completely outplayed by Indians. Take a look at some of the reactions from #INDvsSL:

Krunal Pandya’s hugging moment with Dhananjaya de Silva during the 22nd over of the match also became fodder for memes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 19: Latest News

Advertisement