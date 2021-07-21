IND v SL: Deepak Chahar’s stunning knock in 2nd ODI sparks meme-fest online

Fans who mostly known Deepka Chahar for his bowling was very impressed with his batting.

India’s young guns proved their mettle after defeating Sri Lanka by 3 wickets in the second ODI in Colombo. At the helm was Deepak Chahar, who stole the show and ended the thrilling match in epic style. Desi fans can’t stop celebrating the victory and sharing memes to appreciate Chahar’s match-winning knock.

When all seemed to be going in favour of the hosts, Chahar, batting at No. 8, came to hold the reins. He guided India across the finishing line with a maiden half-century, and gave the team an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Batting first after winning the toss, the Sri Lankan side put up a total of 275 for 9 in 50 overs. India lost seven wickets for 193 runs during their chase. However, Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (19 not out) forged an unbeaten 84 runs, paving the way to victory. Chahar, mainly known as a fast-medium-pace bowler, emerged the unexpected hero on Tuesday night, impressing all with his batting performance.

Not just his skill, netizens couldn’t stop talking about his new haircut. Prior to the match, he shared images of his edgy style, which fans dubbed the ‘Ghajni’ look and joked saying, “he forgot he is a bowler”.

As Chahar won the Man of the Match award, social media was flooded with memes and jokes.

Deepak, just like his name, was LIT af. #INDvSL — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 20, 2021

he was ready to pull of something special the day he decided to get this haircut https://t.co/yGH72dohv2 — diya♡ (@arziyaaaan) July 20, 2021

Mickey Arthur thinking they’ve got India after picking 7 wickets. Deepak Chahar and Rahul Dravid : pic.twitter.com/SlqvM8HwFu — Rishhaye (@rishhaye) July 20, 2021

The star said it was coach Rahul Dravid’s belief in his batting that pushed him to perform. “No better way to win the match for the country. Rahul sir told me to play all the balls. I’ve played a few innings with India A (when Dravid was coach), and I think he has belief in me,” Chahar said.