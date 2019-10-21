India vs South Africa: Ravi Shastri’s nap during Ranchi Test inspires memes online

The third Test between India and South Africa turned out to be a one-sided affair with the hosts just two wickets away from 3-0 series sweep. But what caught twitterati’s eye during the match was coach Ravi Shastri’s blissful nap. During the match, TV cameras focused on Shastri taking a nap, and soon the footage went viral.
Take a look at the hilarious memes and tweets spawned at the expense of the Indian cricket team’s coach:
Ravi shastri is me in every History lecture pic.twitter.com/g5z5GVVxXV
— Jitesh Rochlani (@jiteshrochlani) October 21, 2019
#INDvsSAThe best job 10 crores for sleeping and boozing ! #INDvsSA#RaviShastri @RaviShastriOfc @SGanguly99 @BCCI @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/CqUuwcZy9X
— Rohit Bareth (@rohit_bareth) October 21, 2019
Shubman Gill Be Like.. :-
10 Cror/Year For sleeping..🙄
What A Lucky Guy He is..👇#RaviShastri #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/1b68b6UBhf
— 🅰️®️🤘N…🚩 (@ArunMis11266482) October 21, 2019
Shami should help Ravi Shastri to get rid of Gotis from his mouth. pic.twitter.com/YA1KxrFV0G
— Prasanna (@SQLInterstellar) October 21, 2019
This happens when you try to sneak in & watch Bombay Velvet on your mobile, while the Test Match is on! #RaviShastri #shastri #INDvsSA #INDvSA #sleepingbeauty pic.twitter.com/q2NIptj4ET
— Rajiv Pal Satirism (@coolrajivpal) October 21, 2019
Other cricket board’s social media game: 🔥
BCCI: pic.twitter.com/08Nfw4KXks
— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) October 21, 2019
The Indian team is only two wickets away from registering an emphatic win in Ranchi and complete their first-ever clean sweep in Test cricket over South Africa.