India vs South Africa: Ravi Shastri’s nap during Ranchi Test inspires memes onlinehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/india-vs-south-africa-ravi-shastri-takes-blissful-nap-during-ranchi-test-inspires-memes-online-6080684/

India vs South Africa: Ravi Shastri’s nap during Ranchi Test inspires memes online

Shastri was seen taking a nap, in the pavilion with cricketer Shubman Gill sitting behind, with a puzzled look on his face. And when the official broadcasters caught the blissful nap on camera, the incident soon went viral.

Shastri was seen taking a nap, in the pavilion with cricketer Shubman Gill sitting behind, with a puzzled look on his face. (Source: Twitter)

The third Test between India and South Africa turned out to be a one-sided affair with the hosts just two wickets away from 3-0 series sweep. But what caught twitterati’s eye during the match was coach Ravi Shastri’s blissful nap. During the match, TV cameras focused on Shastri taking a nap, and soon the footage went viral.

Take a look at the hilarious memes and tweets spawned at the expense of the Indian cricket team’s coach:

The Indian team is only two wickets away from registering an emphatic win in Ranchi and complete their first-ever clean sweep in Test cricket over South Africa.

