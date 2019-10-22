Toggle Menu
BCCI sought captions for this Virat Kohli photo and social media didn’t disappoint

The Indian cricket board shared the picture of Kohli and asked people to caption it on social media, resulting in hilarious responses.

Virat Kohli’s unusual expression kick-started a meme-fest online. (Source: BCCI)

Virat Kohli’s expressions during a game often make it to the highlights reel at the end of a match, and now a photo of the Indian captain during the third Test against South Africa in Ranchi is inspiring plenty of memes.

The Indian cricket board shared the picture of Kohli and asked people to caption it on social media, resulting in hilarious responses. The photo quickly went viral, not just for the captions it inspired, but also became a template for memes and photoshopped images.

From a magician casting a spell to an adult scaring little kids, the Indian captain’s pose reminded people of various things. Here are some of the responses. Sample these:

India won the third Test of the series against South Africa to win it 3-0. Kohli now holds the record for an Indian skipper who has enforced the most follow ons in Test cricket, and India also leads the World Test Championship points table by a wide margin.

