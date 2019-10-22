BCCI sought captions for this Virat Kohli photo and social media didn’t disappoint

Virat Kohli’s expressions during a game often make it to the highlights reel at the end of a match, and now a photo of the Indian captain during the third Test against South Africa in Ranchi is inspiring plenty of memes.

The Indian cricket board shared the picture of Kohli and asked people to caption it on social media, resulting in hilarious responses. The photo quickly went viral, not just for the captions it inspired, but also became a template for memes and photoshopped images.

From a magician casting a spell to an adult scaring little kids, the Indian captain’s pose reminded people of various things. Here are some of the responses. Sample these:

Me when I see the dessert menu at a wedding. https://t.co/XkZwTpsllm — Vivek Vichare (@VivekVichare10) October 22, 2019

Someone : could you please look after my kid for 5 minutes? Me : ok no problem sureeeee Me *to the kid* : https://t.co/3wDIxsUbmZ — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 21, 2019

Whenever I put some Nail Paint on my nails and accidentally touches through them,

Me : https://t.co/rZOJuV5GH9 — झिलमिल 💃 (@JhillMill_) October 21, 2019

😭🤣 https://t.co/hGhAfVKdrz pic.twitter.com/fORC3IoSna — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) October 21, 2019

mom : take care of your younger brother, I’m going outside. Advertising me 3 second later: pic.twitter.com/FH0b2N0Dxs — prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) October 21, 2019

India won the third Test of the series against South Africa to win it 3-0. Kohli now holds the record for an Indian skipper who has enforced the most follow ons in Test cricket, and India also leads the World Test Championship points table by a wide margin.