Rohit Sharma’s fall after taking a catch is the latest meme that has desi users hooked

Despite Virat Kohli’s double ton and India breaking Australia’s record for most consecutive Test series wins at home, it was Rohit Sharma who got most of the attention from desi Tweeple. Reason? His memorable catch to dismiss Senuran Muthusamyand. The dismissal has triggered several hilarious memes; not because how important the wicket was for India, but it was how Sharma fell after taking the catch.

Though Mohammed Shami got Muthusamy’s wicket, Sharma stole all the attention online after other fielders helped him to his feet.

His team mates expression while holding him has inspired memes comparing the fall to relatable situations in real lie. From being floored when a crush replies to a text to a friend who vouches not being drunk but can’t stand straight, people came up with funny reactions to aptly use his picture.

Sample these:

When Friend says “Bhai wo tuje dekh rahi hai” pic.twitter.com/1ESiMg5HIy — Hitesh Avasthi (@loveavasthi) October 15, 2019

Nobody: A guy during the morning assembly in school: pic.twitter.com/Fdjm69ACY8 — BITCH_AARI🇮🇳 (@who_is_pc) October 14, 2019

me getting up after having 7 course meal at sasuraal pic.twitter.com/yYSJavRfdj — El Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) October 14, 2019

When Your NRI friend uses Indian toilet for the first time. pic.twitter.com/Ns1IhqluI0 — Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) October 14, 2019

When you have four IPL titles, but they give the T20 captaincy to some RCB hipster pic.twitter.com/BGZZEm4ewA — Hitman Cricket (@HitmanCricket) October 14, 2019

Friend : Yaar mujhe Daaru chadti hi nahi hai.. *Friend after 2 pegs* pic.twitter.com/YHKvFOjgT7 — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) October 14, 2019

Who Did It Better ? 😂 pic.twitter.com/1JHrlT96ng — S Ravind King (@sravindking) October 14, 2019