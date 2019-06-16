India vs Pakistan: Vijay Shankar takes wicket on first ball, fans cheer with hilarious memes

Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar left an everlasting mark in the hearts of Indian fans as he picked up his very first wicket in his World Cup debut on Sunday. Making a grand opening in style, Shankar took Imam-ul-Haq’s wicket with his very first ball.

Advertising

During the fourth over of Pakistan’s innings in the high-tension match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar walked off the pitch with an injury, leaving fans anxious. As Shankar was called in to finish the over, he dismissed Haq to give Pakistan early blow.

Fans from both the teams couldn’t believe what happened and Indian fans couldn’t stop lauding him. While some quipped, “Delete your Vijay Shankar tweets,” as his inclusion in the squad over Rishab Pant had created a stir, others took a funny jibe at Rayudu’s 3D remark.

With hilarious memes and GIFs, people are lauding Shankar and discussing how Shikar Dhawan’s and Kumar’s injury worked in his favour and he delivered at it putting his best foot forward.

Replaced injured Shikhar Dhawan, replaced injured Bhuvi to get his first ball of the World Cup and takes a wicket on it. When life gives you opportunity grab it like Vijay Shankar😎 #INDvPAK #INDvsPAK #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/8qvfvtR7ER — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) June 16, 2019

Vijay Shankar got the wicket on his very first delivery!!! I hope Rayudu is watching with his 3D glasses on. #IndvPak — Monica (@monicas004) June 16, 2019

*Vijay Shankar took wicket in the very 1st ball of WC debut *#IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/omCxMduNch — Chris Cardoz (@ChrisCardoz) June 16, 2019

*Pandya-Rahul gets banned*

Vijay Shankar makes debut *Rayudu has bad IPL*

Vijay Shankar gets is Squad *Dhawan gets injured*

Vijay Shankar gets in Playing XI *Bhuwaneshwar gets injured*

Vijay Shankar bowls, gets a wicket Advertising Naseeb ho toh Vijay jaisa, varna na ho#IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/ITdc583lke — YEAH OK I GET IT (@yeahokigetit) June 16, 2019

#IndiaVsPakistan * Vijay Shankar takes wicket on his first ball replacing Bhuvi * Fans : pic.twitter.com/WlL8JosHuI — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) June 16, 2019

Bhuvi injured Awaam: YEAAAAHHHH, ADVANTAGE PAKISTAN Imam gets out next ball to Shankar awaam: pic.twitter.com/lSA6ALJTbX — Osama. (@ashaqeens) June 16, 2019

#IndiaVsPakistan#VijayShankar

How Indians saw Vijay Shankar

1. Before

And

2. After the match pic.twitter.com/VLxfnXTUpc — Jagriti Gambhir (@iamjagriti_) June 16, 2019