India vs Pakistan: Vijay Shankar takes wicket on first ball, fans cheer with hilarious memes

As Vijay Shankar stole the show during his World Cup debut dismissing Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq in his first delivery, coming to bowl after Kumar was injured -- fans were taken by surprise.

Vijay Shankar is winning hearts online by taking a wicket in his first ball.

Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar left an everlasting mark in the hearts of Indian fans as he picked up his very first wicket in his World Cup debut on Sunday. Making a grand opening in style, Shankar took Imam-ul-Haq’s wicket with his very first ball.

During the fourth over of Pakistan’s innings in the high-tension match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar walked off the pitch with an injury, leaving fans anxious. As Shankar was called in to finish the over, he dismissed Haq to give Pakistan early blow.

Fans from both the teams couldn’t believe what happened and Indian fans couldn’t stop lauding him. While some quipped, “Delete your Vijay Shankar tweets,” as his inclusion in the squad over Rishab Pant had created a stir, others took a funny jibe at Rayudu’s 3D remark.

With hilarious memes and GIFs, people are lauding Shankar and discussing how Shikar Dhawan’s and Kumar’s injury worked in his favour and he delivered at it putting his best foot forward.

