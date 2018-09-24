India vs Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman’s hilarious ‘slog-sweep’ attempt is now a meme

Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman failed attempt to play slog-sweep was trolled by many. (Source: AP) Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman failed attempt to play slog-sweep was trolled by many. (Source: AP)

India once again tharshed Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai, beating the arch-rivals by nine wickets. However, what caught twitterati’s attention was the wicket of Pakistani batsman Fakhar Zaman during the 14th over.

Zaman, who was attempting a slog-sweep against Kuldeep Yadav, left everyone confused after he ended up on the ground and was given out lbw by the umpire. Watch the video here:

Fakhar Zaman lbw pic.twitter.com/HtK1305M7d — Khurram Siddiquee (@iamkhurrum12) September 23, 2018

In the clip, one can see how Fakhar got across to sweep, but landed the front foot on the heel and then slipped to the ground. It did not take long for people to convert this incident into a meme. Check out some of the hilarious ones here:

After this my mom is like “Kuch seekho fakhar se kitni achi jharu nikalta hai” pic.twitter.com/4g4VKTvE0L — Hassnain (@Hassnai73939381) September 23, 2018

Fakhar is giving tribute to Umrao jan

By performing “Salam e ishq” on pitch. pic.twitter.com/ZKydl9OAhv — ثمرہ سبین🇵🇰 (@Fix____IT) September 23, 2018

Hehehehe Fakhar Zaman ko 1 ki 4 wali Kiss me Toffy chahiye kya fraands?????😂😂#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/YPx6vgIhHN — 💲aiyam 🏋️ (@SaiyamRo45) September 24, 2018

Fakhar clearing pitch for Dhawan 😂 pic.twitter.com/ylilkrKBWj — Nepali Lad (@iamimmorrtall) September 24, 2018

Fakhar zaman be like pic.twitter.com/uRPhDfgC2t — Sudhanshu Dhaneshwar (@SudhanshuDhane1) September 24, 2018

And also will u ask Fakhar Zaman to teach us some mujra.😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YRqwTewV6Y — BombayDuck (@Rohit546Kumar) September 23, 2018

When u are an ex navy sailor and u wanna swim to victory #FakharZaman pic.twitter.com/AluVqx1Jhj — mœz (@moeezzzz) September 23, 2018

Chaar din ki chaandani fir andheri raat mei mujra: definition of Fakhar Zaman. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pSrJXW5fzc — Soumitra Shankar (@vampire2298) September 23, 2018

