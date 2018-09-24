Follow Us:
Monday, September 24, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

India vs Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman’s hilarious ‘slog-sweep’ attempt is now a meme

India vs Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, who was attempting a slog-sweep against Kuldeep Yadav, left everyone confused after he ended up on the ground and was given out lbw by the umpire.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 24, 2018 1:31:02 pm
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018, Fakhar Zaman hilarious 'slog-sweep' attempt is now a meme, Fakhar Zaman, India, Pakistan, Ind vs Pak, India against Pakistan, Indian express, indian express news Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman failed attempt to play slog-sweep was trolled by many. (Source: AP)

India once again tharshed Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai, beating the arch-rivals by nine wickets. However, what caught twitterati’s attention was the wicket of Pakistani batsman Fakhar Zaman during the 14th over.

Zaman, who was attempting a slog-sweep against Kuldeep Yadav, left everyone confused after he ended up on the ground and was given out lbw by the umpire. Watch the video here:

In the clip, one can see how Fakhar got across to sweep, but landed the front foot on the heel and then slipped to the ground. It did not take long for people to convert this incident into a meme. Check out some of the hilarious ones here:

