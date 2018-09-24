India vs Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman’s hilarious ‘slog-sweep’ attempt is now a meme

India once again tharshed Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai, beating the arch-rivals by nine wickets. However, what caught twitterati’s attention was the wicket of Pakistani batsman Fakhar Zaman during the 14th over.
Zaman, who was attempting a slog-sweep against Kuldeep Yadav, left everyone confused after he ended up on the ground and was given out lbw by the umpire. Watch the video here:
Fakhar Zaman lbw pic.twitter.com/HtK1305M7d
— Khurram Siddiquee (@iamkhurrum12) September 23, 2018
In the clip, one can see how Fakhar got across to sweep, but landed the front foot on the heel and then slipped to the ground. It did not take long for people to convert this incident into a meme. Check out some of the hilarious ones here:
After this my mom is like “Kuch seekho fakhar se kitni achi jharu nikalta hai” pic.twitter.com/4g4VKTvE0L
— Hassnain (@Hassnai73939381) September 23, 2018
Fakhar is giving tribute to Umrao jan
By performing “Salam e ishq” on pitch. pic.twitter.com/ZKydl9OAhv
— ثمرہ سبین🇵🇰 (@Fix____IT) September 23, 2018
Rt for Fakhar Zaman
Like for Madhuri Dixit.#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #AsiaCup2018 pic.twitter.com/2D1CPzWHSH
— Keshav (@Keshav65391027) September 23, 2018
Hehehehe Fakhar Zaman ko 1 ki 4 wali Kiss me Toffy chahiye kya fraands?????😂😂#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/YPx6vgIhHN
— 💲aiyam 🏋️ (@SaiyamRo45) September 24, 2018
He missed #200 by only 169 runs 😋#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #IndiavsPakistan pic.twitter.com/2lFWRNC6IW
— Indian Kryptonite (@Mr_Krypt0n) September 24, 2018
Fakhar clearing pitch for Dhawan 😂 pic.twitter.com/ylilkrKBWj
— Nepali Lad (@iamimmorrtall) September 24, 2018
Fakhar zaman be like pic.twitter.com/uRPhDfgC2t
— Sudhanshu Dhaneshwar (@SudhanshuDhane1) September 24, 2018
And also will u ask Fakhar Zaman to teach us some mujra.😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YRqwTewV6Y
— BombayDuck (@Rohit546Kumar) September 23, 2018
When u are an ex navy sailor and u wanna swim to victory #FakharZaman pic.twitter.com/AluVqx1Jhj
— mœz (@moeezzzz) September 23, 2018
Chaar din ki chaandani fir andheri raat mei mujra: definition of Fakhar Zaman. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pSrJXW5fzc
— Soumitra Shankar (@vampire2298) September 23, 2018
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App