Friday, June 18, 2021
As it pours at Southampton ahead of WTC Final, fans flood social media with memes

The World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and New Zealand is all set to take place in Southampton on Friday. However, as it continues to rain heavily all over the UK, disappointed fans took to social media with hilarious complaints and suggestions.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 18, 2021 2:23:58 pm
Heavy showers ahead of the India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final have dampened the spirits of the fans. As it hammers down in Southampton on Friday, cricket buffs found succour in hilarious memes on social media. Some innovative people also suggested a few out-of-the-box suggestions as to how the match can still go on.

Ahead of the high-tension match between India and New Zealand, weather forecast said Friday will be a cloudy day with long periods of heavy rains and thunder. The local met department was spot-on as it started raining early on. As searches for ‘Weather at Southampton’ surged, it started pouring and soon #rain was a trending hashtag.

While some shared relatable memes and called rain a spoilsport, other suggested Kedar Jadhav should once again pray to rain gods, asking them to stay away from the venue. If all measures fail, fans were all for an international version of gully cricket!

Take a look at some of the funniest reactions here:

For the connoisseurs of the glorious game, Test cricket is the ultimate format and despite its aura, the 144-year-old history needed a facelift along with a context which the World Test Championship provided despite various bottlenecks, including the COVID-19 pandemic.  India, led by Virat Kohli, finished on top of the points table, with 12 wins from six series and 520 points. New Zealand finished second with 420 points and seven Test wins in five series.

