As India crashes out of World Cup 2019, here’s how fans let their feeling out

Despite giving a tough fight to New Zealand in the semifinals at the ICC World Cup, India lost the match by 18 runs on Wednesday. After losing three wickets in the first three overs, the Men in Blue later gave a tough fight to New Zealand while chasing 240 in Manchester, courtesy gritty knocks from Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Jadeja and MS Dhoni.

Fans are now praising Jadeja for his performance and congratulating New Zealand for maintaining pressure throughout the match. But devasted by the result, Indians let their emotions and feelings out by sharing memes on social media.