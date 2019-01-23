ICC, fans come up with memes after sun halts play in India vs New Zealand ODI

In an unusual event, the sun stopped a cricket match on Wednesday. During the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Napier, the setting sun was shining straight into the eyes of the Indian batsmen making it difficult for them to see the ball. The game had to be stopped till conditions were favourable enough for the game to resume.

Advertising

South African umpire Shaun George, while admitting that he has never seen such an occurrence in his 15-year-long career, said that there is a provision for such a situation and the players were aware of it.

“The setting sun is the eyes of the players and we need to think of the safety of the players, as well as umpires,” George said. Although, this isn’t the only time the sun has halted a match.

Cricket buffs around the world couldn’t come to terms with the bizarre scenario. While some shared GIFs, others came up with apt memes while waiting for the game to resume. Even cricketing body ICC jumped in with the official handle sharing a meme about the incident on Twitter.

Here’s are some of the best reactions to the sun stopping play:

#NZvIND

Worrying to see that sun has stopped play.

Once play resumes, hopefully, India will quickly finish this game before moon stops play. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 23, 2019

Match stops because of Sun strike. Advertising Sun be like : Why should rain have all the fun? #NZvIND — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) January 23, 2019

2009- Rain Stops Play

2019- Sun Stops Play#10YearChallenge#INDvNZ — Rishabh Sharma (@im_srishabh21) January 23, 2019

me going to put the shield on the Sun😂😁#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/s9jC3E4OmG — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) January 23, 2019