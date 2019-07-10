India vs New Zealand: Netizens hail Ravindra Jadeja’s performance; brutally troll Sanjay Manjrekar

Even as the ongoing semi-final match between India and New Zealand turned intense with the Indian middle-order leading a fightback in their chase of 240 runs, fans couldn’t stop praising all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s performance in the game.

While India’s batting left many fans disappointed after their first three batsmen — Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul — departed early and cheaply, Jadeja did the rescue act with MS Dhoni, scoring 77 off 59 balls.

Many hailed the cricketer for helping India reach closer to its target score. However, some also went on to troll Sanjay Manjrekar for his earlier comment on Jadeja’s performance. “Bits and pieces firing in bits and pieces,” read one of the many comments mocking Manjrekar.

Too many bits and pieces for Sanjay Manjrekar to handle in this match! Manjrekar should now retire! #Jadeja #indiavsNewzealand — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) July 10, 2019