India vs England: As Virat Kohli stands out as lone performer, Twitterati troll others with memes

England defeated India by 31 runs to win the first Test of the five-match series at Edgbaston. Despite a stirring performance from Indian skipper Virat Kohli, the visitors could not win the closely-fought match.
The fourth day too witnessed a scintillating performance by the skipper, who scored his first Test hundred on the English soil during the first innings. Netizens along with cricketers lauded the captain for carrying the team on his shoulder brilliantly and leading from the front. The cumulative score of other batsmen, on the other hand, became a butt of jokes online.
As Twitterati took to social media to salute ‘King Kohli’, they mercilessly trolled other players. Sample these:
In what was a bowlers’ match, the real difference between the sides was in the batting. England had an 80, a 70, a 63 & a 42; after Kohli’s 149 & 51, our next best was 31. Our batsmen let us down. But it was a great Test match nonetheless. #IndiavsEngland
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 4, 2018
Virat Kohli:
200 runs
The rest of the Indian batsmen combined:
214 runs#ENGvIND #Cricket
— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 4, 2018
Virat Kohli in this Test scored 200 runs in two innings, Rest of the India batsmen scored 214 runs in 20 innings. #EngvInd
— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 4, 2018
We can be proud of this team for starting like that – Kohli.
Sorry Kohli, don’t agree. It was only a few individuals who stood up. The rest slept through the game.
— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) August 4, 2018
THIS TEST MATCH SHOULD BE REMEMBERED FOR KOHLI, FOR HOW HE ALONE FOUGHT FOR US. THIS IS NOT ENGLAND’S WIN. THIS IS NOT INDIA’S DEFEAT.
THIS IS KOHLI’S HEROICS.@imVkohli ❤️
— momos. (@kohlisflickshot) August 4, 2018
Hard to believe a man scored 200 runs alone in a match
Still his team lost becoz no one else supported him
A sad day for Indian captain virat kohli
But still they have lot of positives to take forward and lot to improve too#ENGvIND #ViratKohli
— Ansh Sharma (@im_anshsharma) August 4, 2018
Then – Now #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/nLRE8whfV2
— ᴋᴀᴘᴛᴀᴀɴ (@KaptaanFearless) August 4, 2018
Kohli to his team mates #ENGvIND #Pandya #Kohli #EngvsIndia #England pic.twitter.com/XlDlG6BLTf
— ramanuj singh (@ramanujsingh264) August 4, 2018
Virat kohli giving special advice to Indian batsmen in the dressing room. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/hxYsnzcdAJ
— Bade Chote (@badechote) August 4, 2018
Indian batsmen after being helpless away from home. #EngvInd #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/iZ5xqzT2Sp
— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) August 4, 2018
After lossing the match #ENGvIND
Kohli: wo cricket team me 11 player rahna jaruri hai kya? pic.twitter.com/XHtjmB3EJ4
— Anant (@_Aawarahun) August 4, 2018
Kohli once again- poori india ka bojh hum uthate h….great player,fight for team india,
One man army show…he is genius..
We are very lucky that we have virat kohli..@BCCI
@imVkohli #IndvsEnd pic.twitter.com/6vtN7DPfVp
— veeru_कट्ट़र_हिन्दूस्तानी,🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@bittu_0017) August 4, 2018
Indian Cricket Team at the moment.. pic.twitter.com/rg3ehDp9B3
— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) August 4, 2018
#ENGvIND 😢😢 pic.twitter.com/6vTfxZ3XKO
— Aditii🎀 (@Sassy_Soul_) August 4, 2018
tum logo ko khana kaise hazam hota hai re …#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/vG2MRIXNcD
— abhay (@Abhays03) August 4, 2018
Kohli meets Dhawan in the dressing room pic.twitter.com/VG1leUlQ6g
— Pawan SinghA (@urbanpendu00) August 4, 2018
Kohli, to his team. pic.twitter.com/kS2pSBUtnT
— Gal Galoch (@antifatwa) August 4, 2018
Needing five wickets to win on the fourth day, England kicked off strongly with James Anderson dismissing Dinesh Karthik in the first over. After Karthik’s dismissal, skipper Kohli joined forces with allrounder Hardik Pandya to build a partnership. But Stokes ended Kohli’s resistance for 51 and dismissed Mohammed Shami in the same over. Ishant Sharma tried to score a few runs but was eventually dismissed. Finally, as Pandya was declared out, India’s dream of winning the match was shattered.
