Follow Us:
Saturday, August 04, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry Sponsored

Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry

India vs England: As Virat Kohli stands out as lone performer, Twitterati troll others with memes

Despite Indian captain Virat Kohli's half-century in the second innings, India fell short by 31 runs while chasing 194. While fans lauded the skipper for his stirring performance, they were disappointed with other players for not supporting him and roasted them brutally.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 4, 2018 7:28:19 pm
india vs england, india england 1st test, virat kohli, india loss england, ind vs england memes, Edgbaston test, virat kohli memes, indian express, funny news, sports news, cricket news Although skipper Virat Kohli scored 200 in the 1st Test, India could not win, and Twitterati trolled the rest.
Related News

England defeated India by 31 runs to win the first Test of the five-match series at Edgbaston. Despite a stirring performance from Indian skipper Virat Kohli, the visitors could not win the closely-fought match.

The fourth day too witnessed a scintillating performance by the skipper, who scored his first Test hundred on the English soil during the first innings. Netizens along with cricketers lauded the captain for carrying the team on his shoulder brilliantly and leading from the front. The cumulative score of other batsmen, on the other hand, became a butt of jokes online.

ALSO READ | India vs England: Amul’s cartoon on Virat Kohli’s stirring hundred is spot on

As Twitterati took to social media to salute ‘King Kohli’, they mercilessly trolled other players. Sample these:

Needing five wickets to win on the fourth day, England kicked off strongly with James Anderson dismissing Dinesh Karthik in the first over. After Karthik’s dismissal, skipper Kohli joined forces with allrounder Hardik Pandya to build a partnership. But Stokes ended Kohli’s resistance for 51 and dismissed Mohammed Shami in the same over. Ishant Sharma tried to score a few runs but was eventually dismissed. Finally, as Pandya was declared out, India’s dream of winning the match was shattered.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement