India vs England: Netizens praise Pant, Pujara for first innings performance

Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara forged a century-plus partnership as India scored 337 in their first innings against England, conceding a deficit of 241 runs.

While England’s first innings lead has left Indian fans disappointed, many took to Twitter to praise Pant and Pujara for their impressed performance.

Here, take a look at the many memes and tweets shared during the match:

Good luck Rishabh Pant. Sharp turn means more clean takes like that buddy. Come on!#INDvENG — Vinod Ramnath (@NaanumEngineer) February 8, 2021

That first wicket apart, loving the fact that Pant is back to his chatter behind the stumps #INDvENG — Yash Chawla (@chawla_yash) February 8, 2021

England bowlers checking their hair before bowling to Rishabh Pant. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/niIxCJ9SAs — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 7, 2021

Well played @Sundarwashi5, 50 on debut at away, 50 on debut at home ground 👏🏻👏🏻 #INDvENG — Thusi (@thusi_c) February 8, 2021

Most batsmen save matches but Rishabh Pant is saving the whole format. — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) February 7, 2021