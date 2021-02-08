India vs England: Netizens praise Pant, Pujara for first innings performance

Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara forged a century-plus partnership as India scored 337 in their first innings against England, conceding a deficit of 241 runs.
While England’s first innings lead has left Indian fans disappointed, many took to Twitter to praise Pant and Pujara for their impressed performance.
Here, take a look at the many memes and tweets shared during the match:
Good luck Rishabh Pant. Sharp turn means more clean takes like that buddy. Come on!#INDvENG
— Vinod Ramnath (@NaanumEngineer) February 8, 2021
It is @englandcricket team Or winters birds coming from siberia to #India
Then @joeroot and now @benstokes38 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/F97zJ3FuCn
— Siku Kind-hearted Parameswar (@Klsikukumar) February 8, 2021
Virender Sehwag to Rishabh Pant #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/bxvNyfU9yy
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 7, 2021
Ashwin , Ashwin , Ashwin!!!!🔥🔥🔥
Strikes on very first ball.#INDvENG #ENGvIND #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/hPaikuBr2O
— AnOrdinaryIndian (@CricSarcasm) February 8, 2021
That first wicket apart, loving the fact that Pant is back to his chatter behind the stumps #INDvENG
— Yash Chawla (@chawla_yash) February 8, 2021
England bowlers checking their hair before bowling to Rishabh Pant. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/niIxCJ9SAs
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 7, 2021
Well played @Sundarwashi5, 50 on debut at away, 50 on debut at home ground 👏🏻👏🏻 #INDvENG
— Thusi (@thusi_c) February 8, 2021
Most batsmen save matches but Rishabh Pant is saving the whole format.
— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) February 7, 2021
Indians to Washington Sundar: #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/oQNjNJKuj6
— ┬ Ⲏ ᴇ – Ɍ ᴇ ┬ 𝚆 ᴇ ᴇ ┬ ᴇ Ɍ 1582 (@_TheKidd9) February 8, 2021
#INDvsENG
Missed century because of last wicket.
*Washington Sundar rn : pic.twitter.com/2KbLUvw1vZ
— aditi💫 (@jerryastic) February 8, 2021
When Rishabh Pant is batting
Indian fans:#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/fdEuoOlC7l
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 7, 2021
