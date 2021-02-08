scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 08, 2021
Latest news

India vs England: Netizens praise Pant, Pujara for first innings performance

While England's first innings lead has left Indian fans disappointed, many took to Twitter to praise Pant and Pujara for their impressed performance.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 8, 2021 12:27:17 pm
India vs England, India vs England test series, India vs England twitter reactions, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, trending, cricket, india, indian express, indian express newsHere, take a look at the many memes and tweets shared during the match.

Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara forged a century-plus partnership as India scored 337 in their first innings against England, conceding a deficit of 241 runs.

While England’s first innings lead has left Indian fans disappointed, many took to Twitter to praise Pant and Pujara for their impressed performance.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

Here, take a look at the many memes and tweets shared during the match:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 08: Latest News

Advertisement