Thursday, March 04, 2021
India VS England: From Axar Patel’s 4-wicket haul to Pant’s hilarious commentary, netizens react to 4th Test

The guest team reaped no benefits even after winning the toss as the game remained one-sided with India dominating all three sessions of the day.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 4, 2021 7:47:10 pm
(Source: @__Ash__17/Twitter)

England bowled out for 205 on the first day of the fourth and final Test against India at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad triggered a meme fest on social media.

The guest team reaped no benefits even after winning the toss as the game remained one-sided with India dominating all three sessions of the day. With the first day coming to a close, many took to Twitter to comment on the Indian team’s performance.

From lauding the combined effort of Axar Patel (4/68) and Ravichandran Ashwin’s (3/47) to ROFL-ing over Rishabh Pant’s hilarious commentary during the match, here are some of the many reactions shared on the microblogging website.

