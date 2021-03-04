India VS England: From Axar Patel’s 4-wicket haul to Pant’s hilarious commentary, netizens react to 4th Test

March 4, 2021 7:47:10 pm
England bowled out for 205 on the first day of the fourth and final Test against India at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad triggered a meme fest on social media.
The guest team reaped no benefits even after winning the toss as the game remained one-sided with India dominating all three sessions of the day. With the first day coming to a close, many took to Twitter to comment on the Indian team’s performance.
From lauding the combined effort of Axar Patel (4/68) and Ravichandran Ashwin’s (3/47) to ROFL-ing over Rishabh Pant’s hilarious commentary during the match, here are some of the many reactions shared on the microblogging website.
Pant behind the stumps #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/tpqReFgMIJ
— D J (@djaywalebabu) March 4, 2021
Someone: @cricketaakash is the best commentator.
Rishabh Pant: pic.twitter.com/ocmk0chnnc
— ᕼᗩᖇsh (@khangattt) March 4, 2021
Rishabh Pant is more funnier than Sourabh Pant
— Rishhaye (@rishi_pania) March 4, 2021
Zak Crawley:
7.4 overs – Rishabh Pant
“Someone is getting angry now”.
7.5 overs – Crawley hits the aerial shot coming down the track and gets out. pic.twitter.com/muSPCSUwJ9
— Memecasm Lucky😈😇😎 (@ankit_kumar_397) March 4, 2021
#INDvEND
Rishabh pant behind the stumps pic.twitter.com/hQFz06K04p
— pooja verma (@poojave35265433) March 4, 2021
#INDvEND #4thTest
*IND vs ENG Test Match Exists*
English Batsman To Axar Patel:- pic.twitter.com/yUpfl5zm7C
— Adil Shaikh 💫 (@__Ash__17_) March 4, 2021
Axar Patel to England team’s Batsmen: pic.twitter.com/exADMaFfZY
— Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) March 4, 2021
Axar Patel>>>>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/huYFJCc9rO
— Tonishark (@Tonishark3) March 4, 2021
“Have you ever heard of Temporary captain?”
“Oye Shubman Gill, Thoda sa to Hill”
“Idhar se ghumega to ye jhumega”
“Ollie Pope ko Lollie Pope do”
Rishabh Pant The Entertainer 😂🔥#INDvENG #BCCI #byjus #CricketLive #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/c8oUt87MBu
— Akshat Rajpurohit (@akshatttt18) March 4, 2021
