India vs England: Amul’s cartoon on Virat Kohli’s stirring hundred is spot on

Virat Kohli’s first centaury in English soil during a Test match left fans ecstatic. (Source: Amul/ Twitter) Virat Kohli’s first centaury in English soil during a Test match left fans ecstatic. (Source: Amul/ Twitter)

Virat Kohli scored his first-ever Test hundred on English soil during the second day of the ongoing five-Test series. The Indian skipper batted with grit and patience to bring up his century off 172 balls on Day 2 of the first Test at Edgbaston against England. The captain’s 149 (of 225 balls) shut his critics and won million hearts around the world, including fellow cricketers who lauded his resilience. Now, celebrating his achievement, Amul honoured the batting sensation in their latest cartoon.

In the newly released topical of the dairy brand, Kohli’s exuberant celebration and aggression have been captured brilliantly. With a witty wordplay on the word ‘virtuoso’, which means an expert or highly skilled, the cartoon wrote, “Viratuoso performance!”. And as his masterclass batting stood out while others suffered setbacks, the cartoon showed him as a lone fighter sailing on a raft by adding, “towers above the rest” in the tagline.

Kohli reached his 22nd Test ton in the 65th over of India’s innings. Kohli also became the 13th Indian batsmen to register 1000 runs against England with Sachin Tendulkar leading the list on Thursday. Twitterati too celebrated his ton by lauding the star for his amazing performance, and many cheered him with funny memes and jokes.

Virat Kohli’s reply to people who questioned his performance in England. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/RUxdNMkHX7 — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) August 2, 2018

Indian batting line up apart from kohli. pic.twitter.com/PnVmJYt1mv — Kuptaan 🇮🇳 (@Kuptaan) August 2, 2018

Anushka

⊂_ヽ

＼＼

＼( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

> ⌒ヽ

/ へ＼

/ / ＼＼

ﾚ ノ ヽ_つ

/ / Century

/ /|

( (ヽ

| |、＼

| 丿 ＼ ⌒)

| | ) /

ノ ) Lﾉ

(_／Kohli@Kuptaan — Shake Petrol (@petrolshake) August 2, 2018

This test match session reminds me of a song – “Kohli ke peechey kya hai? Kohli ke peechey? Cook Cook Cook Cook Cook Cook Cook Cook.” — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) August 2, 2018

The Indian skipper who came in to bat at number four survived two dropped chances in the haul. However, he was ultimately dismissed for 149 but that was not before he had taken India’s scoreboard to 274, 13 runs short of England’s first innings score of 287.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd