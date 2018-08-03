Follow Us:
Friday, August 03, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry

India vs England: Amul’s cartoon on Virat Kohli’s stirring hundred is spot on

Virat Kohli batted with grit and patience to bring up his 100 in 172 balls during the second day of the first Test at Edgbaston. He also became the 13th Indian batsmen to register 1000 runs against England with Sachin Tendulkar.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 3, 2018 10:27:36 pm
india vs england, virat kohli, virat kohli 100, virat kohli centuary england, amul cartoon, virat kohli amul cartoon, england vs india, virat kohli, kohli 100, virat kohli hundred, kohli century, kohli runs, kohli england, edgbaston, india tour of england, cricket news, indian express Virat Kohli’s first centaury in English soil during a Test match left fans ecstatic. (Source: Amul/ Twitter)
Virat Kohli scored his first-ever Test hundred on English soil during the second day of the ongoing five-Test series. The Indian skipper batted with grit and patience to bring up his century off 172 balls on Day 2 of the first Test at Edgbaston against England. The captain’s 149 (of 225 balls) shut his critics and won million hearts around the world, including fellow cricketers who lauded his resilience. Now, celebrating his achievement, Amul honoured the batting sensation in their latest cartoon.

In the newly released topical of the dairy brand, Kohli’s exuberant celebration and aggression have been captured brilliantly. With a witty wordplay on the word ‘virtuoso’, which means an expert or highly skilled, the cartoon wrote, “Viratuoso performance!”. And as his masterclass batting stood out while others suffered setbacks, the cartoon showed him as a lone fighter sailing on a raft by adding, “towers above the rest” in the tagline.

Kohli reached his 22nd Test ton in the 65th over of India’s innings. Kohli also became the 13th Indian batsmen to register 1000 runs against England with Sachin Tendulkar leading the list on Thursday. Twitterati too celebrated his ton by lauding the star for his amazing performance, and many cheered him with funny memes and jokes.

The Indian skipper who came in to bat at number four survived two dropped chances in the haul. However, he was ultimately dismissed for 149 but that was not before he had taken India’s scoreboard to 274, 13 runs short of England’s first innings score of 287.

