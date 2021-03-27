As England defeats India in 2nd ODI, desi fans find solace in hilarious memes

Updated: March 27, 2021 12:27:01 pm
The ongoing India vs England series kept fans abuzz on social media even when they were not allowed to cheer for the team from the stands. Although the hosts presented a great performance in the second ODI in Pune, they couldn’t secure a victory as England won the match by six wickets. And though it left cricket buffs disappointed, fans were uplifted by the subsequent memes.
While there were many amazing moments from the match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, one shot of wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant lying on the ground caught the attention of meme makers.
Pant replaced Shreyas Iyer on Friday after the latter sustained a shoulder injury during the first ODI game. The all-rounder dominated with the bat scoring 77, and helping KL Rahul get India’s big total of 336.
Check out some of the hilarious memes on Pant here:
Nobody:
Train ki Upper seat pe sone wala: pic.twitter.com/VlnXrnQoYl
— رومانا (@RomanaRaza) March 26, 2021
Me looking for my slippers under the sofa: pic.twitter.com/p1JL801Q1d
— Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) March 26, 2021
Normal People Spiderman pic.twitter.com/9Xzh27h3Vw
— Vishcomical (@vishcomical) March 26, 2021
रोज झाडू मारने के बाद अगले दिन सोफे के नीचे से धूल मिट्टी- pic.twitter.com/xTXKbVcNVW
— नादान परिंदे 🇮🇳 (@Gauri_doonite) March 26, 2021
*Trying to sleep without completing a series*
Agle episodes me kya hoga sochta hua mai :- pic.twitter.com/86ICO95jNB
— Suren (@Arrre_yaar) March 26, 2021
Kids outside Hamleys when parents refuse to buy them toys. pic.twitter.com/FibmAwMscb
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 26, 2021
Bread ke packet me sabse niche wala bread : pic.twitter.com/QGHSON46n7
— UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) March 26, 2021
Same Energy… pic.twitter.com/tO02TomQgS
— Nishant Sharma🃏 (@srcsmic_enginer) March 27, 2021
Me – Ha mummy padh hi raha hoon
Books – pic.twitter.com/xxVWgJoR1I
— Eric (@_Ericasm_) March 27, 2021
No one
Chipkali on wall pic.twitter.com/eQnJd8BYNn
— Dhavan kadia (@The_1_tweets) March 27, 2021
However, Pant was not the only one who became the subject of memes. A photo of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Yuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya too got meme treatment on Twitter.
“वो देख वो रही हमारी पतंग“ pic.twitter.com/oj3OgsPq9C
— Naina (@Na1naaa) March 26, 2021
multiples of 9 pic.twitter.com/KGiQLw5WGv
— Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) March 26, 2021
वो रहा तेरा रोल नंबर पास हो गया तू pic.twitter.com/OQOsr7dWfj
— Laplace😷 (@illogical_7) March 26, 2021
Woh dekh top pe tera naam hai tune top kiya hai bey pic.twitter.com/lXn8IHHRBO
— Dipankar (@Choudhurybabu01) March 26, 2021
Just recalling Lagaan movie Song❤️: pic.twitter.com/SQ9QiEpz66
— 🅱🆄🅽🅽🆈🥳🌈 (@aakash_lakhia) March 27, 2021
The target of 337 seemed a sizeable challenge for England. But apart from a momentary stutter in a Prasidh Krishna over — when the seamer nipped out Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler — there was hardly any drama in their chase. Bairstow, who reeled out 124 off 112 balls, and Jason Roy (55 from 52 balls) put on a blistering 110 runs for the opening stand in 102 balls, before Bairstow and Ben Stokes (99 from 52) put India’s bowlers to the sword with an exhibition of unalloyed power-hitting that brought 175 runs in 117 balls.
The series is now levelled 1-1.
