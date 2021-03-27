scorecardresearch
As England defeats India in 2nd ODI, desi fans find solace in hilarious memes

While there were many amazing moments from the India-England match, one shot of wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant lying on the ground caught the attention of meme makers.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 27, 2021 12:27:01 pm
ind vs eng, ind v eng 2nd odi, rishabh pant, rishabh pant memes, ind vs eng match memes, rohit virat memes, cricket news, sports news, indian expressThe unusual pose by the Indian cricketer quickly started to get meme treatment online.

The ongoing India vs England series kept fans abuzz on social media even when they were not allowed to cheer for the team from the stands. Although the hosts presented a great performance in the second ODI in Pune, they couldn’t secure a victory as England won the match by six wickets. And though it left cricket buffs disappointed, fans were uplifted by the subsequent memes.

While there were many amazing moments from the match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, one shot of wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant lying on the ground caught the attention of meme makers.

Pant replaced Shreyas Iyer on Friday after the latter sustained a shoulder injury during the first ODI game. The all-rounder dominated with the bat scoring 77, and helping KL Rahul get India’s big total of 336.

Check out some of the hilarious memes on Pant here:

However, Pant was not the only one who became the subject of memes. A photo of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Yuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya too got meme treatment on Twitter.

The target of 337 seemed a sizeable challenge for England. But apart from a momentary stutter in a Prasidh Krishna over — when the seamer nipped out Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler — there was hardly any drama in their chase. Bairstow, who reeled out 124 off 112 balls, and Jason Roy (55 from 52 balls) put on a blistering 110 runs for the opening stand in 102 balls, before Bairstow and Ben Stokes (99 from 52) put India’s bowlers to the sword with an exhibition of unalloyed power-hitting that brought 175 runs in 117 balls.

The series is now levelled 1-1.

