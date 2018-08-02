Follow Us:
Thursday, August 02, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry

India vs England: Karthik’s on-field instruction to Ashwin in Tamil catches Twitterati’s attention

Wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik giving instructions to R Ashwin during the India vs England test series has created quite a buzz on social media. While some were amused, others felt that the cricketer went a little overboard.

Written by Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 2, 2018 7:16:53 pm
india vs england, ind vs eng, india tour of england 2018, ind vs eng 1st test, Dinesh Karthik, R Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik tamil, indian express, indian express news Dinesh Karthik guiding R Ashwin during the India vs England test series has amused many. (Source: BCCI/File Photo)

India spinner R Ashwin grabbed four wickets on the first day of the first Test match against England at Edgbaston on Wednesday. While  Ashwin’s performance was hailed by Indian cricket fans, it was wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik who caught the attention online.

Watch the video here:

The video of Karthik encouraging Ashwin in Tamil triggered a lot of reactions from fans. While many were quite amused by the way Karthik went on to encourage Ashwin, some felt that the wicketkeeper went a little overboard. Here are some of the reactions that trended on social media:

What do you have to say about Karthik’s instructions? Tell us in the comments section below.

