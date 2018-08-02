India vs England: Karthik’s on-field instruction to Ashwin in Tamil catches Twitterati’s attention

India spinner R Ashwin grabbed four wickets on the first day of the first Test match against England at Edgbaston on Wednesday. While Ashwin’s performance was hailed by Indian cricket fans, it was wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik who caught the attention online.
The video of Karthik encouraging Ashwin in Tamil triggered a lot of reactions from fans. While many were quite amused by the way Karthik went on to encourage Ashwin, some felt that the wicketkeeper went a little overboard. Here are some of the reactions that trended on social media:
#INDvENG #Dineshkarthik & #Ashwin Speaking In Tamil Day 1 Full Video
‘ Kaala Pataa Gaali Vaa Vaa ‘ 😂😂👌👌
‘ Super ra Mama Super ra Mama ‘ pic.twitter.com/ztF3AlDPwj
— Dinesh Kingmaker (@IamDineshKM) August 2, 2018
Har ball pe @DineshKarthik kyu faltu chilla ra h#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/lJgx9t9Y5r
— Akshay Hooda (@Akkerz) August 1, 2018
Dinesh Karthik talking in Tamil to encourage Ashwin, will bamboozle every one, especially their own teammates.
— K Balakumar (@kbalakumar) August 1, 2018
@DineshKarthik shouts too awkwardly #ENGvIND
— Khushi (@Khushi_Beee) August 1, 2018
Will anybody will translate what @DineshKarthik is given instructions?#ENGvsIND
— HorizonEye (@HorizonEye13) August 1, 2018
Lovely to hear Dinesh Karthik shouting instructions to Ashwin in Tamil…Good days for Indian cricket. ;-)#INDvENG
— Tunku Varadarajan (@tunkuv) August 1, 2018
If Test match cricket feels so good to me, Dinesh Karthik saying “paravaala paravaala” to Ashwin soothes my soul. #justsayin #INDvsENG #Edgbaston #NammaOoruNammaGethu #tamil
— Narasim (@narasimhanpb) August 1, 2018
