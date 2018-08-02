India vs England: Karthik’s on-field instruction to Ashwin in Tamil catches Twitterati’s attention

Dinesh Karthik guiding R Ashwin during the India vs England test series has amused many. (Source: BCCI/File Photo) Dinesh Karthik guiding R Ashwin during the India vs England test series has amused many. (Source: BCCI/File Photo)

India spinner R Ashwin grabbed four wickets on the first day of the first Test match against England at Edgbaston on Wednesday. While Ashwin’s performance was hailed by Indian cricket fans, it was wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik who caught the attention online.

Watch the video here:

The video of Karthik encouraging Ashwin in Tamil triggered a lot of reactions from fans. While many were quite amused by the way Karthik went on to encourage Ashwin, some felt that the wicketkeeper went a little overboard. Here are some of the reactions that trended on social media:

#INDvENG #Dineshkarthik & #Ashwin Speaking In Tamil Day 1 Full Video

‘ Kaala Pataa Gaali Vaa Vaa ‘ 😂😂👌👌

‘ Super ra Mama Super ra Mama ‘ pic.twitter.com/ztF3AlDPwj — Dinesh Kingmaker (@IamDineshKM) August 2, 2018

Dinesh Karthik talking in Tamil to encourage Ashwin, will bamboozle every one, especially their own teammates. — K Balakumar (@kbalakumar) August 1, 2018

Will anybody will translate what @DineshKarthik is given instructions?#ENGvsIND — HorizonEye (@HorizonEye13) August 1, 2018

Lovely to hear Dinesh Karthik shouting instructions to Ashwin in Tamil…Good days for Indian cricket. ;-)#INDvENG — Tunku Varadarajan (@tunkuv) August 1, 2018

What do you have to say about Karthik’s instructions? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd