‘Affordable’ BMW ride and Rs 1,800 ‘luxury’ hotel in China make couple realise ‘India is expensive’

According to Swati, a 30-minute ride in a BMW cost them around Rs 600.

An Indian travel vlogging couple has stirred debate online after sharing their experience of travelling in China and comparing costs with India. Swati and Prateek left their jobs last year to pursue full-time travel. They spent much of 2025 exploring India and began their international journey in 2026, starting with China.

In a recent Instagram post, Swati spoke about how her assumptions about the country changed after arriving there. She said that although many people had warned her that China would be expensive, her experience on the ground told a different story.

In the video, the travel vlogger highlighted “3 ways China made me realise India is expensive.”