‘Bumrah is the bowler my generation dreamt of’: India pacer wins praise online

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah displayed an outstanding performance as India beat Bangladesh to enter the semi-final of the ongoing ICC World Cup. While Rohit Sharma scored his fourth century of the tournament, it was Bumrah and Hardik Pandya who struck at crucial times to wrap up the Bangladesh innings and ensure India’s win by 28 runs.

Currently, ranked number 1 in ODIs, Bumrah took four wickets in the match. Celebrating India’s win as well as Bumrah’s wickets, fans flooded social media with several memes and posts. Here, take a look:

Bumrah’s mother : Beta uncle ke pair chhuo Bumrah : Throws a yorker#IndvBan — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) July 2, 2019

Kids here must know. Bumrah is the bowler my generation dreamt of. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) July 2, 2019

Indian cricket to Jasprit Bumrah pic.twitter.com/Fwq9y0vAcr — Akshay (@Akshay7_) July 2, 2019

Dread it.

Run from it.

That Bumrah yorker still arrives.#CWC19 — Soham (@Mehta_2020) July 2, 2019

Pic 1 : Jasprit Bumrah Pic 2 : How they see him

😂 Boom Boom Bumrah! pic.twitter.com/xnlXjPhpPd — Killer Cool (@KillerCool13) July 2, 2019