‘Bumrah is the bowler my generation dreamt of’: India pacer wins praise online

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah displayed an outstanding performance as India beat Bangladesh to enter the semi-final of the ongoing ICC World Cup. While Rohit Sharma scored his fourth century of the tournament, it was Bumrah and Hardik Pandya who struck at crucial times to wrap up the Bangladesh innings and ensure India’s win by 28 runs.
Currently, ranked number 1 in ODIs, Bumrah took four wickets in the match. Celebrating India’s win as well as Bumrah’s wickets, fans flooded social media with several memes and posts. Here, take a look:
Bumrah’s mother : Beta uncle ke pair chhuo
Bumrah : Throws a yorker#IndvBan
— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) July 2, 2019
#INDvBAN
Wicket is needed.
Bumrah- pic.twitter.com/F5YFq9V0mC
— Angoor Stark 🍇 🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) July 2, 2019
Bumrah to India’s middle order #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/GC7NqVafzj
— Raj Verma (@raj_verma00) July 2, 2019
Kids here must know. Bumrah is the bowler my generation dreamt of.
— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) July 2, 2019
*Bumrah being the best in the world*
Other bowlers :#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/vA03ouMxUP
— ZOE. (@ExcuseMe_Zoe) July 2, 2019
Indian cricket to Jasprit Bumrah pic.twitter.com/Fwq9y0vAcr
— Akshay (@Akshay7_) July 2, 2019
Dread it.
Run from it.
That Bumrah yorker still arrives.#CWC19
— Soham (@Mehta_2020) July 2, 2019
Pic 1 : Jasprit Bumrah
Pic 2 : How they see him
😂
Boom Boom Bumrah! pic.twitter.com/xnlXjPhpPd
— Killer Cool (@KillerCool13) July 2, 2019
Batsmen:- I will score big and win this match. #INDvBAN #Bumrah
Bumrah:- pic.twitter.com/J81yPAPD7z
— The Stark (@Starkastic_guy) July 2, 2019
Indians on seeing Bumrah be like#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/1zyE5H0Zm2
— Sharad Kotriwala (@ModijiKaHathHai) July 2, 2019