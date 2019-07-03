Toggle Menu
‘Bumrah is the bowler my generation dreamt of’: India pacer wins praise online

Bumrah and Hardik Pandya struck at crucial times to wrap up the Bangladesh innings and ensure India's win by 28 runs.

Currently, ranked number 1 in ODI, Bumrah’s performance against Bangladesh won praise online.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah displayed an outstanding performance as India beat Bangladesh to enter the semi-final of the ongoing ICC World Cup. While Rohit Sharma scored his fourth century of the tournament, it was Bumrah and Hardik Pandya who struck at crucial times to wrap up the Bangladesh innings and ensure India’s win by 28 runs.

Currently, ranked number 1 in ODIs, Bumrah took four wickets in the match. Celebrating India’s win as well as Bumrah’s wickets, fans flooded social media with several memes and posts. Here, take a look:

