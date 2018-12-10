India vs Australia: Twitterati hail India’s historic first Test win against Aussies

The Indian cricket team created history after they won the first Test of a series against Australia in Adelaide. India needed six wickets to win on the fifth and final day of the match leaving fans hooked to their screens. Though India beat Australia by 31 runs, the second session turned out to be intense, with Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon give some jitters in the end. India spinner R Ashwin got rid of Hazlewood. The 1-0 lead has created quite a buzz on social media, with fans celebrating the historic win.

Soon after the memorable win, social media was flooded with fans’ tweets and posts on the match. Here are some of the many reactions to the historic win:

This moment 😍❤️. The 10 year wait is finally come to an end.. The series in on🔥 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Lm0JHNIAO5 — Nimish. (@cricketweirdo) December 10, 2018

Virat Kohli becomes the FIRST visiting captain to win Tests in England, Australia and South Africa. India is the FIRST visiting team to win Tests in England, Australia and South Africa in the same calendar year. #AUSvIND Kohli Sena 🤘🤘🤘 — …. (@ynakg2) December 10, 2018

Great win for India. A seriously good chance for them to win the series now. No team has lost the series in Australia after being 1-0 up in 25 years.🏏#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ASOzGMs01t — Hasnain Shah (@Shahhasnain69) December 10, 2018

Indian fans in the last few minutes of the match. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/OSrJdpBBPD — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) December 10, 2018

Kohli becomes the first Asian captain to win Tests in England, Australia and South Africa. India becomes the first Asian team to win Tests in England, Australia and South Africa in a calendar year. #AUSvIND #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/LPytazrcm0 — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) December 10, 2018

Now Virat has become first indian captain to win a test match in england, sa and australia. @imVkohli#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/BjocaOy2az — Madhav Raj🇮🇳 (@M_Raj05) December 10, 2018