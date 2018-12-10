India vs Australia: Twitterati hail India’s historic first Test win against Aussies

Toggle Menu
India vs Australia: India takes a 1-0 lead by winning the first Test match against Australia by 31 runs at Adelaide. Fans rejoice the historic moment.

India beat Australia by 31 runs and netizens can’t keep calm. (Source: AP)

The Indian cricket team created history after they won the first Test of a series against Australia in Adelaide. India needed six wickets to win on the fifth and final day of the match leaving fans hooked to their screens. Though India beat Australia by 31 runs, the second session turned out to be intense, with Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon give some jitters in the end. India spinner R Ashwin got rid of Hazlewood. The 1-0 lead has created quite a buzz on social media, with fans celebrating the historic win.

Soon after the memorable win, social media was flooded with fans’ tweets and posts on the match. Here are some of the many reactions to the historic win:

